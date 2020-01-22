WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ODD-NUMBERED YEAR ELECTIONS

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A House panel is considering a measure that would eliminate elections in odd-numbered years in Washington state. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING.

INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT

NEW ORLEANS — A 1978 law giving preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving American Indian children was getting a second look Wednesday from a federal appeals court in New Orleans. By Kevin McGill. DEVELOPING.

IN BRIEF:

—PORTLAND STABBING: Suspect arrested in stabbing of Portland firefighter.