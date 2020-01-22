Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 1:00 PM King County Council meeting – King County Council Mobility and Environment Committee meeting, with agenda update on proposed upzoning in the Skyway-West Hill area, with a focus on issues of equity and gentrification, and legislation to accelerate the conversion of King County’s vehicle fleet to all-electric

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 2:00 PM King County Executive Constantine speaks at event demonstrating mobile voting – King County holds event to discuss to discuss the implementation of mobile voting in the upcoming King Conservation District Board of Supervisors election, the first in the country that mobile voting will be available to all registered voters. Speakers include King County Executive Dow Constantine, Council Chair Claudia Balducci, King Conservation District Associate Supervisor Rachel Malloy, and Executive Director Bea Covington

Location: King County Chinook Building, 401 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Erin Schultz , NWP Consulting, erin@nwpconsulting.com, 1 323 384 8683

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 2:00 PM ASTHO press call on the first coronavirus case in the U.S. – State health officials discuss the first confirmed U.S. case of novel coronavirus, via telephone conference call, addressing current U.S. preparedness and response efforts in the wake of China’s coronavirus outbreak. Speakers include ASTHO President and Arkansas Secretary of Health Nate Smith, New York State Commissioner of Health Howard Zucker, and a representative from the Washington State Department of Health * The U.S. reported its first case of the virus yesterday, in a Snohomish County, WA, man who returned last week from China. Health officials have described him as being in good condition and not a threat to medical staff or the public

Weblinks: http://www.astho.org, https://twitter.com/astho

Contacts: Jane Esworthy, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, 1 571 318 5431

Dial-in Information: 866-740-1260 Code: 3185431

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 5:30 PM Washington Lt. Gov. Habib attends Tarra Simmons campaign kickoff event – Democratic candidate for Washington state representative Tarra Simmons holds a campaign kickoff event, with guests including Washington Lieutenant Governor Habib

Location: Kiana Lodge, 14976 Sandy Hook Rd NE #7868, Poulsbo, WA

Contacts: Bobman Consulting, Brandon@bobmanconsulting.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Trippie Redd begins North American tour

Location: Showbox SoDo, 1700 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/trippieredd

Contacts: Jennie Boddy, Universal Music, jennie.boddy@umusic.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of Sam Shepard comedy – ‘True West’, opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of the comedy play by Sam Shepard, following two brothers from different walks of life as they clash when they have to house sit for their mother in a Los Angeles suburb, exploring the misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 22 4:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Tacoma Home + Garden Show

Location: Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://tacomahomeandgardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/TacomaHomeShow

Contacts: Tyson Kidd, Marketplace Events, TysonK@mpeshows.com, 1 206 785 0440 x223

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 7:30 AM U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting concludes – U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Winter Meeting concludes, presided over by Rochester Hills, MI, Mayor Bryan Barnett. Final day speakers include Washington Governor Jay Inslee; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Export-Import Bank of the U.S. President and Chairman Kimberly Reed; Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert Lynch; Dept of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Director Phil Keith; John Zogby Strategies founder and Senior Partner John Zogby; March for Our Lives co-founder Lauren Hogg; Zero Hour CEO Jamie Margolin * Today’s agenda also includes ‘A Discussion on Transforming America’s Communities’ at the White House

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.usmayors.org, https://twitter.com/usmayors

Contacts: Sara Durr, Durr Communications, sara@durrcommunications.com, 1 202 215 1811