Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 69, Clackamas 52
Centennial 52, Reynolds 41
Central Catholic 62, David Douglas 37
Creswell 63, Santiam Christian 40
Gresham 57, Sandy 50
La Pine 50, Pleasant Hill 49, OT
Monroe 75, Central Linn 57
Nixyaawii 72, White Swan, Wash. 59
Oregon Episcopal 44, Riverdale 41
Woodburn 57, Stayton 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 65, Umatilla 26
Central Catholic 61, David Douglas 36
Clackamas 61, Barlow 39
Elkton 57, Glendale 18
Oakland 63, Oakridge 15
Oregon Episcopal 44, Riverdale 37
Stayton 61, Woodburn 45
White Swan, Wash. 40, Nixyaawii 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/