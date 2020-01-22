Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 69, Clackamas 52

Centennial 52, Reynolds 41

Central Catholic 62, David Douglas 37

Creswell 63, Santiam Christian 40

Gresham 57, Sandy 50

La Pine 50, Pleasant Hill 49, OT

Monroe 75, Central Linn 57

Nixyaawii 72, White Swan, Wash. 59

Oregon Episcopal 44, Riverdale 41

Woodburn 57, Stayton 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 65, Umatilla 26

Central Catholic 61, David Douglas 36

Clackamas 61, Barlow 39

Elkton 57, Glendale 18

Oakland 63, Oakridge 15

Oregon Episcopal 44, Riverdale 37

Stayton 61, Woodburn 45

White Swan, Wash. 40, Nixyaawii 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

