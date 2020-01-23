Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some areas in Idaho would be declared wolf-free zones, and other areas where the animals have killed livestock would have increased wolf-killing opportunities under proposed legislation. The Senate Resources and Environment Committee voted Wednesday to clear the way for a hearing on the measure. Republican Sen. Bert Brackett introduced the legislation and is a rancher in the area designated for wolf-free zones. State officials don’t have an estimate on the number of wolves in Idaho. About 460 wolves were killed in 2019 with hunting, trapping and the killing of wolves that preyed on livestock.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Alaska say an Idaho man who illegally guided Alaska bear and moose hunts was fined $20,000 and ordered never to hunt in the state again. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason on Wednesday also sentenced 52-year-old Paul Silvis of Nampa to six months of home confinement, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Silvis in October pleaded guilty to two felony violations of the Lacey Act, which bans illegal wildlife trafficking. U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder says Silvis from 2009 to 2016 repeatedly violated state and federal law by providing guided hunts in the Noatak National Preserve in northwest Alaska.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents would get a break on property taxes and grocery sales taxes under proposed legislation. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday voted to clear the way for hearings on four measures. The state’s grocery tax credit that can be deducted from taxes would jump by $15 for seniors and $35 for everyone else, to $135. Growth in property taxes would be capped at 3% annually under one bill, and another would impose a one-year freeze on increases. The fourth measure would require taxing districts to get public approval to hold onto extra money if they collect the maximum allowed but budget less.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers heard contentious testimony on the state’s education standards for science. Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon testified against the standards because she said they don’t paint logging, mining or other natural resource-based industries in a positive enough light. A science teacher and co-chairwoman of the committee that worked on the standards says they give teachers the flexibility to tailor lessons to their communities. She also says they ensure kids learn by actually doing science, not just memorizing facts. A vote on the standards in science, English language arts and math could come Friday.