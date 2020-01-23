Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SYDNEY (AP) — Three American crew members have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia. The New South Wales premier confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction. Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon says one of its Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission. The tragedy brings the death toll from the blazes to at least 31 since September. Coulson grounded other firefighting aircraft as a precaution pending investigation, reducing planes available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An man was has been charged with murdering his estranged wife after authorities say her DNA was found on a circular saw he had borrowed. The Statesman Journal reports that police began investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Lazon after a family member reported they had not heard from her since Dec. 25. Detectives said Craig Lazon, who was charged Tuesday, borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned the saw several days later. The saw’s owner gave it to detectives. Police say DNA tests matched Tiffany Lazon’s. KOIN-TV reports Craig Lazon had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in court Wednesday and is being held without bail.

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — A Jacksonville man has captured the first image of a confirmed gray wolf northwest of Medford. The Mail Tribune reports one of Eric Anderson’s game cameras picked up the image on Jan. 3 of a gray wolf on federal Bureau of Land Management land in the Sams Valley area northwest of Lower Table Rock. He discovered that and several other images of the wolf Monday when he hiked in to the area to check the cameras. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf biologist Sam Dodenhoff viewed some of Anderson’s photos this week and confirmed the identity.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply Sunday evening. Hood River police say the advisory was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after test results confirmed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system. Officials had said a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and that it could have caused sickness for those with weakened immune systems.