Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say multiple people opened fire in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the Wednesday evening commute, killing one person and wounding seven others. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls about multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. He says one person was found dead and that five others were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center by fire and medical personnel. Fire officials and a hospital spokeswoman said later Wednesday that a total of seven people were being treated there for gunshot wounds. Police Chief Carmen Best says based on video from the scene, multiple shooters were involved and that shots rang out after a dispute. No arrests have been made.

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials said Wednesday they are actively monitoring 16 people who came into close contact with the traveler to China who became the first U.S. resident with a new and potentially deadly virus. The man, identified as a Snohomish County, Washington, resident is in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to the public. The hospitalized man had no symptoms when he arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma airport last week, but he started feeling ill. He had traveled to China in November, flying home to Washington state Jan. 15 before the start of U.S. airport screening.

SEATTLE (AP) — An obscure Seattle-area election will be the first in the country where all voters will be allowed to vote online. The Seattle Times reports that people can use their phones or other touch-screen device for voting that started Wednesday. Voter turnout for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors election last year was less than 1%. Officials want to boost that, so they’re allowing people to vote through an online portal. Security officials have warned against expanding online voting because it’s vulnerable to hacking, but the county elections director says it’s safe and secure. Voting runs through Feb. 11.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Middle and high-school students joined administrators, parents and doctors Wednesday in urging a state Senate committee to pass severe restrictions on nicotine vaping products. They decried how some of their peers leave class to vape in the bathroom or even use the products during class by exhaling into their sleeve. Washington adopted a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarette juice in October as the nation grappled with a mysterious, sometimes fatal lung illness that appeared linked to vaping. The bill considered Wednesday would make the flavor ban permanent, while also limiting the nicotine content and size of each vaping juice cartridge.