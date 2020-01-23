Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland guard Damian Lillard had a big night against Golden State and afterward talked about how the Trail Blazers are at a point in the season where they need to all step up in a push for the playoffs. Where Lillard goes, the Blazers tend to follow. His 61-point performance against the Warriors may spur the team in the second half of the season.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is the new offensive coordinator at Oregon. Moorhead replaces Marcus Arroyo, who went on to become the head coach at UNLV. Moorhead was dismissed by Mississippi State after just two seasons and was replaced by Washington State coach Mike Leach. The Bulldogs went 6-7 this season, finishing with a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Second-ranked Gonzaga is battling injuries and will be shorthanded heading into Saturday’s game against Pacific. Freshman Anton Watson is out for the rest of the season because he will undergo shoulder surgery. Leading scorer and rebounder Filip Petrusev had to leave the game against BYU early in the second half because of a high ankle sprain. It is unclear when he will return. That leaves a very thin bench for the Bulldogs. Petrusev averages 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

UNDATED (AP) — Two teams near the top of the Pac-12 standings meet this week when No. 12 Oregon hosts Southern California. The Trojans are tied with Stanford atop the conference at 4-1. Oregon was up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 before dropping following a surprising loss to Washington State. No. 22 Arizona plays at rival Arizona State in the Pac-12’s other marquee game.