Idaho News Coverage Advisory

WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. Republican Rep. Matt Shea is a co-founder of the Coalition of Western States, a loose federation of politicians and anti-government and militia supporters throughout the U.S. West. Its goal is to “stop unconstitutional actions against United States citizens,” according to the December report into Shea’s activities, paid for by the Washington state House. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 950 words.

IDAHO DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME

BOISE — Idaho residents wouldn’t have to fall back or spring ahead for daylight saving time under legislation introduced Thursday. The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t observe daylight saving time. SENT: 230 words.

WOLVES RETURN-GOVERNOR WELCOMES

DENVER — Colorado wildlife officials found evidence of at least six wolves in the state’s northwest region, a second indication of a return by the animals after a long absence, officials said. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Wednesday confirming the Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovery and asking residents to make room for the wolves. SENT: 310 words.

ALSO:

WINE WAREHOUSES-IDAHO: Idaho wineries want to store extra wine in the state

BOISE STATE-TV CONTRACT LAWSUIT: Boise State sues Mountain West Conference over TV contract

EDUCATION BUDGET: Idaho schools chief seeks 5.3% budget hike to $2 billion