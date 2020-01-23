Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES

Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

SYDNEY (AP) — Three American crew members have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia. The New South Wales premier confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction. Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon says one of its Lockheed large air tankers was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission. The tragedy brings the death toll from the blazes to at least 31 since September. Coulson grounded other firefighting aircraft as a precaution pending investigation, reducing planes available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state.

MURDER CHARGE

Man charged in wife’s killing after DNA found on saw

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An man was has been charged with murdering his estranged wife after authorities say her DNA was found on a circular saw he had borrowed. The Statesman Journal reports that police began investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Lazon after a family member reported they had not heard from her since Dec. 25. Detectives said Craig Lazon, who was charged Tuesday, borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned the saw several days later. The saw’s owner gave it to detectives. Police say DNA tests matched Tiffany Lazon’s. KOIN-TV reports Craig Lazon had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in court Wednesday and is being held without bail.

WOLF PHOTO-JACKSON COUNTY

First image captured of gray wolf northwest of Medford

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — A Jacksonville man has captured the first image of a confirmed gray wolf northwest of Medford. The Mail Tribune reports one of Eric Anderson’s game cameras picked up the image on Jan. 3 of a gray wolf on federal Bureau of Land Management land in the Sams Valley area northwest of Lower Table Rock. He discovered that and several other images of the wolf Monday when he hiked in to the area to check the cameras. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf biologist Sam Dodenhoff viewed some of Anderson’s photos this week and confirmed the identity.

HOOD RIVER-WATER ADVISORY

Boil water advisory lifted for Hood River residents

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for water customers in Hood River, Oregon, after “potentially harmful bacteria” was found in the supply Sunday evening. Hood River police say the advisory was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after test results confirmed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system. Officials had said a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused the potential for bacteria to infiltrate the supply and that it could have caused sickness for those with weakened immune systems.

THREE SHOT-SALEM

3 wounded in Salem shooting, 1 critical

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say 3 people were wounded in a shooting in east Salem. The Statesman Journal reports authorities responded to a report of gunshots after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a crashed vehicle with a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot in the head. The sheriff’s office says the driver crashed into a van after he was shot. The sheriff’s office says he’s in critical condition. Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office says two other men with gunshot wounds arrived. Both were treated and released. Detectives are investigating.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Further action unlikely against controversial lawmaker

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives may not take any further action against a Republican lawmaker who has been accused of “domestic terrorism” unless they get enough Republican votes to expel him. Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma says she needs at least nine GOP votes, along with all 57 Democrats, to boot state Representative Matt Shea of Spokane Valley from the chamber. Jinkins says it takes a two-thirds majority of the House to expel Shea. Jinkins on Tuesday told The Spokesman-Review that Democrats plan to release the documents compiled by private investigators in a Dec. 1 report that produced the terrorism allegation. Those supporting documents will be released in the next week or two.

FATAL CRASH

2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash identified as teens

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Two teenagers have been identified as the pedestrians killed Tuesday in a crash in Vancouver, Washington. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says the deaths of 14-year-old Taylor Crepeau and 17-year-old Andrew Friedt of Vancouver were accidental. Vancouver police said an investigation indicates the teens were wearing dark clothing when they stepped off a curb at about 6:30 a.m. and onto Northeast 112th Avenue. They were struck by a driver in a pickup truck. Both died at the scene. Early investigation shows the driver didn’t see them and wasn’t able to stop, according to police. The driver stayed at the scene.

SENIOR CARE FACILITY FIRE

3 taken to hospital after fire at senior care facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three residents of a senior care facility in Portland were hospitalized after a fire there. KOIN-TV reports a fire was called in just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Regency Park Assisted Living Facility. Tualatin Valley Fire crews found the fire inside the mechanical room on the lower floor of the building and quickly knocked it down. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t expected to be life threatening. Information about the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately released.