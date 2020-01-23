Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-SEATTLE-SHOOTING

1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say multiple people opened fire in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the Wednesday evening commute, killing one person and wounding seven others. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls about multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. He says one person was found dead and that five others were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center by fire and medical personnel. Fire officials and a hospital spokeswoman said later Wednesday that a total of seven people were being treated there for gunshot wounds. Police Chief Carmen Best says based on video from the scene, multiple shooters were involved and that shots rang out after a dispute. No arrests have been made.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

People who had contact with man with virus to be monitored

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials said Wednesday they are actively monitoring 16 people who came into close contact with the traveler to China who became the first U.S. resident with a new and potentially deadly virus. The man, identified as a Snohomish County, Washington, resident is in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to the public. The hospitalized man had no symptoms when he arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma airport last week, but he started feeling ill. He had traveled to China in November, flying home to Washington state Jan. 15 before the start of U.S. airport screening.

AP-US-ONLINE-VOTING-SEATTLE

Obscure Seattle election offers experiment in online voting

SEATTLE (AP) — An obscure Seattle-area election will be the first in the country where all voters will be allowed to vote online. The Seattle Times reports that people can use their phones or other touch-screen device for voting that started Wednesday. Voter turnout for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors election last year was less than 1%. Officials want to boost that, so they’re allowing people to vote through an online portal. Security officials have warned against expanding online voting because it’s vulnerable to hacking, but the county elections director says it’s safe and secure. Voting runs through Feb. 11.

VAPE BAN

Lawmakers consider severe restrictions on vaping products

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Middle and high-school students joined administrators, parents and doctors Wednesday in urging a state Senate committee to pass severe restrictions on nicotine vaping products. They decried how some of their peers leave class to vape in the bathroom or even use the products during class by exhaling into their sleeve. Washington adopted a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarette juice in October as the nation grappled with a mysterious, sometimes fatal lung illness that appeared linked to vaping. The bill considered Wednesday would make the flavor ban permanent, while also limiting the nicotine content and size of each vaping juice cartridge.

ODD-NUMBERED YEAR ELECTIONS

Bill would eliminate most elections in odd-numbered years

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A House panel is considering a measure that would eliminate elections in Washington state in odd-numbered years, with supporters arguing it would increase voter participation and opponents saying it would limit voters’ rights to file ballot measures. House Bill 2529 would permit elections in odd-numbered years in limited circumstances, such as special elections, including school levies or recall of a public official. By 2026, all local elections would have to switch to even-numbered years. State ballot measures, which are seen most years, would also be required to appear in even years only starting Jan. 1, 2021.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Further action unlikely against controversial lawmaker

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives may not take any further action against a Republican lawmaker who has been accused of “domestic terrorism” unless they get enough Republican votes to expel him. Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma says she needs at least nine GOP votes, along with all 57 Democrats, to boot state Representative Matt Shea of Spokane Valley from the chamber. Jinkins says it takes a two-thirds majority of the House to expel Shea. Jinkins on Tuesday told The Spokesman-Review that Democrats plan to release the documents compiled by private investigators in a Dec. 1 report that produced the terrorism allegation. Those supporting documents will be released in the next week or two.

WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT

Washington unemployment rate for December was 4.3 %

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s December unemployment rate dipped to 4.3 percent. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, December’s rate was down from November’s rate of 4.4 percent. The state also saw a gain of 10,900 jobs during the month. The largest private job growth occurred retail trade and professional and business services, while the biggest losses were seen in wholesale trade and financial activities. Job gains and losses are estimates based on a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate for December was 3.5 percent, and the rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett region was 2.7 percent.

INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT

Court takes another look at Native American adoption law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appellate judges are questioning whether a law meant to preserve Native American families unconstitutionally intrudes into state adoption issues. Arguments heard Wednesday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans could determine the future of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. The law gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children. A divided three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the law in August. But he law’s opponents succeeded in getting a re-hearing before the full court.

DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT

Washington company settles disability discrimination claim

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state construction company is expected to pay $100,000 and train employees to settle a federal disability discrimination lawsuit. The Bellingham Herald reports the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement Tuesday with Diamond B Constructors Inc. and its owner Harris Companies. The settlement money will be paid to Angela Watson, whose employment was terminated in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The commission found the certified pipefitter informed her direct supervisor that she has epilepsy. Dia­mond B supervisors decided she could not safely work at heights and terminated her ­employment.

FATAL CRASH

2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash identified as teens

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Two teenagers have been identified as the pedestrians killed Tuesday in a crash in Vancouver, Washington. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says the deaths of 14-year-old Taylor Crepeau and 17-year-old Andrew Friedt of Vancouver were accidental. Vancouver police said an investigation indicates the teens were wearing dark clothing when they stepped off a curb at about 6:30 a.m. and onto Northeast 112th Avenue. They were struck by a driver in a pickup truck. Both died at the scene. Early investigation shows the driver didn’t see them and wasn’t able to stop, according to police. The driver stayed at the scene.