OR–Oregon News Digest

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 12:30 p.m.

OERGON-CYBERATTACK

SALEM, Ore. — A coastal Oregon county was struggling Thursday to get its computer and telephone systems running again after it was hit by a cyberattack. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 480 words. AP Photos.

OREGON-GRADUATION RATE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon schools raised the statewide high school graduation rate for the class of 2019 to 80% and slightly narrowed racial and economic inequities, according to figures made public early Thursday. SENT: 230 words.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 1,000 words.

SPORTS

BKC—UCLA-OREGON ST

UCLA plays Oregon State at Gill Coliseum. 8 p.m. PST start time.

BKC—USC-OREGON

USC plays Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena. 8 p.m. PST start time.

IN BRIEF:

—STORAGE WAREHOUSE KIDNAPPING: Man who helped kidnap storage warehouse manager gets 5 years.