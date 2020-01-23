AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 23.

Thursday, Jan. 23 8:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley holds conference call on impeachment for Oregon media – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds a conference call for Oregon media, discussing the ongoing impeachment trial

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications

Thursday, Jan. 23 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer attends FTA announcement in Portland, OR – Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams makes an ‘exciting’ announcement regarding the Division Street Corridor at an event in Portland, OR, with other speakers including Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey, Portland Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, Metro Council President Lynn Peterson and Councilors Shirley Craddick and Bob Stacey, and transportation policy advisor to Oregon Governor Kate Brown Brendan Finn

Location: 15004 SE Division St, Portland, OR

Contacts: Angela Gates, Department of Transportation; TriMet Media Relations

Thursday, Jan. 23 1:00 PM Oregon Cannabis Commission Patient and Social Equity Subcommittee meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Contacts: Delia Hernandez, Oregon Health Authority

Friday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Wizard World Portland – Wizard World Portland, touring event for pop culture and comic books featuring special guests. Guests include Tom Welling, Dylan McDermott, James Marsters, Holly Marie Combs, Emily Swallow and Michael Rosenbaum

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Contacts: Jerry Milani, Wizard World – Press

Saturday, Jan. 25 2:00 PM Dem Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Rashida Tlaib hold housing town hall – Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Rashida Tlaib hold a town hall meeting, discussing the ‘residual damage’ of past housing discrimination and ways to solve the nation’s housing crisis and ensure housing is treated as a fundamental human right

Location: Jefferson High School, 5210 N Kerby Ave, Portland, OR

Contacts: Rep. Earl Blumenauer District press

