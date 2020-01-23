Skip to Content
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 55, Clark Fork 49

Hillcrest 58, Bonneville 54

Idaho Falls 53, Thunder Ridge 52

Madison 54, Blackfoot 44

Marsing 36, Melba 35, OT

Meridian 63, Skyview 37

Post Falls 50, Coeur d’Alene 44

Prairie 68, Genesee 55

Priest River 57, Immaculate Conception 45

Rocky Mountain 75, Mountain View 37

South Fremont 66, American Falls 31

Sugar-Salem 66, Shelley 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 47, Malad 35

Bonners Ferry 63, Priest River 24

Carey 37, Richfield 15

Coeur d’Alene 57, Post Falls 51

Firth 52, Salmon 26

Lost Rivers 65, Challis 21

Murtaugh 63, Castleford 57

Raft River 50, Oakley 45

Ririe 60, W. Jefferson 35

Salmon River 42, Garden Valley 24

Sugar-Salem 54, South Fremont 12

Timberlake 50, Kellogg 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

