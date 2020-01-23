Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 55, Clark Fork 49
Hillcrest 58, Bonneville 54
Idaho Falls 53, Thunder Ridge 52
Madison 54, Blackfoot 44
Marsing 36, Melba 35, OT
Meridian 63, Skyview 37
Post Falls 50, Coeur d’Alene 44
Prairie 68, Genesee 55
Priest River 57, Immaculate Conception 45
Rocky Mountain 75, Mountain View 37
South Fremont 66, American Falls 31
Sugar-Salem 66, Shelley 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 47, Malad 35
Bonners Ferry 63, Priest River 24
Carey 37, Richfield 15
Coeur d’Alene 57, Post Falls 51
Firth 52, Salmon 26
Lost Rivers 65, Challis 21
Murtaugh 63, Castleford 57
Raft River 50, Oakley 45
Ririe 60, W. Jefferson 35
Salmon River 42, Garden Valley 24
Sugar-Salem 54, South Fremont 12
Timberlake 50, Kellogg 31
