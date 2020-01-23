WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE SHOOTING

SEATTLE — A shootout in downtown Seattle during the evening commute that left a woman dead and a 9-year-old boy injured was the third violent incident this week in a part of the city long known for rampant drug use and street unrest. By Lisa Baumann. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 980 words. AP Photos.

CYBERCRIME-SCHOOL BOARD

Cybercrime investigators searched a South Carolina home in a nationwide effort to track down suspects accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a Florida school board. Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Greenville home of a man who has been indicted in the scheme. The FBI has arrested two other suspects in Detroit and Puyallup, Washington. By Jeff Martin. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

BKC—WASHINGTON ST-COLORADO

Washington State plays Colorado at Coors Events Center. 7 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—WASHINGTON-UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY — Washington faces Utah on Thursday night. UPCOMING: 600 words. 5 p.m. PST game start.

BBA—MARINERS-HANNIGER: Mariners expect Mitch Haniger to miss start of season.

IN BRIEF

__SEXUAL ASSAULT-FLIGHT: Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman on flight.

—COUNTY EMPLOYEE-RAPE ARREST: Washington state county employee arrested for alleged rape.