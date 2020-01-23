WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am
SEATTLE SHOOTING
SEATTLE — Three people including a 9-year-old boy remained hospitalized Thursday morning after police say several people in a dispute opened fire, killing a woman, in the busiest part of downtown Seattle a t the height of the Wednesday evening commute. By Lisa Baumann. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.
WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 980 words. AP Photos.
CYBERCRIME-SCHOOL BOARD
Cybercrime investigators searched a South Carolina home in a nationwide effort to track down suspects accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a Florida school board. Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Greenville home of a man who has been indicted in the scheme. The FBI has arrested two other suspects in Detroit and Puyallup, Washington. By Jeff Martin. SENT: 280 words.
SPORTS
BKC—WASHINGTON ST-COLORADO
Washington State plays Colorado at Coors Events Center. 7 p.m. PST game start.
BKC—WASHINGTON-UTAH
SALT LAKE CITY — Washington faces Utah on Thursday night. UPCOMING: 600 words. 5 p.m. PST game start.
IN BRIEF
__SEXUAL ASSAULT-FLIGHT: Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman on flight.
