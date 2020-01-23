WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:10 p.m.

SEATTLE SHOOTING

SEATTLE — A shootout in downtown Seattle during the evening commute that left a woman dead and a 9-year-old boy injured was the third violent incident this week in a part of the city long known for rampant drug use and street unrest. Seattle’s mayor and its police chief said Thursday they will not allow the deadly downtown shooting to become the city’s new normal. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 680 words. AP Photos. AP Video.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 980 words. AP Photos.

BORDER WALL WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 670 words.

3D GUNS LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — A move by the Trump administration to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet would make it easier for terrorists and criminals to access weapons, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday in filing a multi-state lawsuit trying to block the data. By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

LEGISLATURE GUN BILLS

SEATTLE — After years of trying, the Washington state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that allows the State Patrol to destroy guns they confiscated during criminal investigations. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

CYBERCRIME-SCHOOL BOARD

Cybercrime investigators searched a South Carolina home in a nationwide effort to track down suspects accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a Florida school board. Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Greenville home of a man who has been indicted in the scheme. The FBI has arrested two other suspects in Detroit and Puyallup, Washington. By Jeff Martin. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

BKC—WASHINGTON ST-COLORADO

Washington State plays Colorado at Coors Events Center. 7 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—WASHINGTON-UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY — Washington faces Utah on Thursday night. UPCOMING: 600 words. 5 p.m. PST game start.

BBA—MARINERS-HANNIGER: Mariners expect Mitch Haniger to miss start of season.

IN BRIEF

—YAKIMA SHOOTING TRIAL: Jury finds man not guilty in shooting death of Yakima teen.

—LEMONADE STAND REGULATIONS: Washington lawmakers seek to protect kids’ lemonade stands.

__SEXUAL ASSAULT-FLIGHT: Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman on flight.

—COUNTY EMPLOYEE-RAPE ARREST: Washington state county employee arrested for alleged rape.