AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 23 11:15 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Everett, WA, meeting with the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission, 2930 Wetmore Ave (11:14 AM PST) and touring Evergreen Branch of Everett Public Library, 9512 Evergreen Way (1:15 PM PST)

Location: Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Tacoma Home + Garden Show

Location: Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://tacomahomeandgardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/TacomaHomeShow

Contacts: Tyson Kidd, Marketplace Events, TysonK@mpeshows.com, 1 206 785 0440 x223

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 7:30 AM U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting concludes – U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Winter Meeting concludes, presided over by Rochester Hills, MI, Mayor Bryan Barnett. Final day speakers include Washington Governor Jay Inslee; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Export-Import Bank of the U.S. President and Chairman Kimberly Reed; Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert Lynch; Dept of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Director Phil Keith; John Zogby Strategies founder and Senior Partner John Zogby; March for Our Lives co-founder Lauren Hogg; Zero Hour CEO Jamie Margolin * Today’s agenda also includes ‘A Discussion on Transforming America’s Communities’ at the White House

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.usmayors.org, https://twitter.com/usmayors

Contacts: Sara Durr, Durr Communications, sara@durrcommunications.com, 1 202 215 1811

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen visits elementary school’s ‘Green Team’ members – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Broad View Elementary School, meeting with members of the school’s ‘Green Team’ and its work to make the school become more environmentally sustainable

Location: 473 SW Fairhaven Dr, Oak Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605