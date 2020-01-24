BC-APTRA Deadline Extension, ADVISORY

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP Broadcasters and News Directors,

The deadline for APTRA contest entries has been extended for one week. The new deadline is Friday, Jan. 31, 11:59 p.m. Eastern

We know that many of you are scrambling to make the deadline and we want everyone to have the opportunity to complete their entries and have their work recognized.

We hope this extension helps and encourages you to enter more of your work.

CONTEST ENTRY INFORMATION

The APTRA contest is open to AP broadcast members in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The online platform is now available for uploading entries.

Contest rules can be found at: http://discover.ap.org/contests/aptra.

Instructions on using the digital platform to submit an entry are on the Better Newspaper Contest Online Platform https://betternewspapercontest.com/2020aptra

The temporary password is Contest1.

-The AP