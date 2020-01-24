Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:58 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Genesis Preparatory Academy 64, Bonners Ferry 46

Hansen 70, Twin Falls Christian Academy 58

Kimberly 73, Gooding 41

Kuna 67, Vallivue 43

Lakeside 95, Immaculate Conception 43

Liberty Charter 69, Victory Charter 56

Middleton 64, Emmett 46

N. Fremont 47, Firth 37

Noxon, Mont. 39, Clark Fork 36

Preston 70, Jerome 23

Ririe 53, Lost Rivers 49

Salmon 79, W. Jefferson 73

Soda Springs 50, Malad 42

Teton 52, Snake River 42

Valley 44, Shoshone 39

Wilder 75, Idaho City 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 58, Hillcrest 48

Bonneville 51, Shelley 13

Century 36, Minico 31

Clarkston, Wash. 58, Lewiston 31

Eagle 61, Boise 58

Fruitland 51, Weiser 47

Lakeland 44, Moscow 25

Leadore 60, Grace Lutheran 24

Melba 55, Cole Valley 48

Mountain View 59, Capital 27

Murtaugh 44, Raft River 43

N. Idaho Christian 50, Mullan/St. Regis 24

Nampa Christian 59, Marsing 27

Noxon, Mont. 49, Clark Fork 45

Parma 58, Payette 21

Preston 50, Pocatello 21

Rimrock 65, Notus 33

Riverstone International School 38, Greenleaf 37

Rocky Mountain 61, Borah 52

Skyline 62, Idaho Falls 33

Soda Springs 55, Filer 34

Timberline 67, Skyview 16

Twin Falls 54, Wood River 37

Valley 47, Richfield 18

Wallace 58, Kootenai 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles