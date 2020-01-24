Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Genesis Preparatory Academy 64, Bonners Ferry 46
Hansen 70, Twin Falls Christian Academy 58
Kimberly 73, Gooding 41
Kuna 67, Vallivue 43
Lakeside 95, Immaculate Conception 43
Liberty Charter 69, Victory Charter 56
Middleton 64, Emmett 46
N. Fremont 47, Firth 37
Noxon, Mont. 39, Clark Fork 36
Preston 70, Jerome 23
Ririe 53, Lost Rivers 49
Salmon 79, W. Jefferson 73
Soda Springs 50, Malad 42
Teton 52, Snake River 42
Valley 44, Shoshone 39
Wilder 75, Idaho City 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 58, Hillcrest 48
Bonneville 51, Shelley 13
Century 36, Minico 31
Clarkston, Wash. 58, Lewiston 31
Eagle 61, Boise 58
Fruitland 51, Weiser 47
Lakeland 44, Moscow 25
Leadore 60, Grace Lutheran 24
Melba 55, Cole Valley 48
Mountain View 59, Capital 27
Murtaugh 44, Raft River 43
N. Idaho Christian 50, Mullan/St. Regis 24
Nampa Christian 59, Marsing 27
Noxon, Mont. 49, Clark Fork 45
Parma 58, Payette 21
Preston 50, Pocatello 21
Rimrock 65, Notus 33
Riverstone International School 38, Greenleaf 37
Rocky Mountain 61, Borah 52
Skyline 62, Idaho Falls 33
Soda Springs 55, Filer 34
Timberline 67, Skyview 16
Twin Falls 54, Wood River 37
Valley 47, Richfield 18
Wallace 58, Kootenai 11
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/