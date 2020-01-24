Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 61, Huntington 12
Banks 59, Astoria 43
Barlow 63, David Douglas 47
Benson 58, Madison 36
Burns 34, Irrigon 33
Camas Valley 54, New Hope Christian 22
Cascade 60, Sweet Home 27
Cascade Christian 65, Douglas 36
Central Catholic 86, Reynolds 48
Central Christian 72, Chiloquin 33
Chemawa 74, Colton 38
Churchill 77, North Bend 52
Cleveland 54, Lincoln 38
Condon/Wheeler 66, Echo 49
Coquille 48, Bandon 40
Cottage Grove 53, Elmira 51
Crane 63, Four Rivers Community School 44
Crater 80, Thurston 40
Creswell 66, La Pine 49
Crosshill Christian 89, Falls City 52
Forest Grove 47, McMinnville 23
Gladstone 71, Corbett 46
Glide 67, Canyonville Christian 30
Grant 79, Wilson 38
Grant Union 62, Enterprise 47
Grants Pass 56, South Medford 55
Hillsboro 72, St. Helens 44
Hosanna Christian 64, Paisley 58, 2OT
Illinois Valley 65, Lakeview 50
Ione/Arlington 66, Horizon Christian Hood River 41
Jefferson PDX 80, Franklin 58
Jesuit 64, Aloha 37
Lebanon 58, West Albany 42
Liberty 53, Century 52
Life Christian 82, Trinity 39
Lost River 80, Rogue River 47
Marist 75, Junction City 66
Marshfield 64, Siuslaw 55
Milwaukie 51, La Salle 40
Myrtle Point 59, Waldport 42
N. Clackamas Christian 62, Grand View Christian 24
Nixyaawii 76, Elgin 53
North Douglas 45, Umpqua Valley Christian 39
North Lake 57, Gilchrist 15
North Marion 83, Madras 50
North Medford 55, Sheldon 47
North Valley 54, Mazama 48
Oakland 69, Lowell 29
Open Door 58, Country Christian 49
Oregon Episcopal 44, Catlin Gabel 41
Philomath 44, Tillamook 41
Pilot Rock 52, Stanfield 50, OT
Powder Valley 51, Joseph 39
Prairie City 65, Burnt River 25
Rainier 67, Taft 43
Redmond 65, The Dalles 45
Regis 56, Central Linn 43
Salem Academy 72, Blanchet Catholic 52
Sandy 60, Centennial 41
Sherwood 65, Newberg 45
South Albany 59, Central 41
South Eugene 69, Roseburg 54
South Wasco County 83, Mitchell/Spray 51
Southridge 58, Mountainside 44
Southridge, Wash. 67, Hermiston 52
St. Mary’s 75, Brookings-Harbor 66
St. Paul 61, Willamette Valley Christian 37
St. Stephens Academy 66, Southwest Christian 38
Stayton 59, Sisters 32
Sutherlin 58, South Umpqua 36
Tigard 72, Lakeridge 51
Toledo 95, Gold Beach 32
Triad School 68, Prospect 20
Tualatin 59, Oregon City 52, OT
Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 52, Monument/Dayville 50
Union 62, Weston-McEwen 47
Vale 46, Riverside 42
Valley Catholic 77, Seaside 25
Wallowa 52, Griswold 45
Warrenton 54, Clatskanie 40
West Linn 61, Canby 49
Western Christian High School 81, Kennedy 68
Westview 57, Sunset 33
Willamette 73, Ashland 42
Wilsonville 61, Scappoose 28
Woodburn 57, Newport 39
Yamhill-Carlton 77, Scio 47
Yoncalla 62, Elkton 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 70, Huntington 20
Amity 40, Dayton 34
Astoria 46, Banks 37
Baker 64, Ontario 21
Bandon 49, Coquille 45
Barlow 63, David Douglas 55
Benson 92, Madison 40
Bonanza 49, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 25
Burns 55, Irrigon 36
Cascade 60, Sweet Home 27
Chiloquin 44, Central Christian 32
Churchill 50, North Bend 22
Clatskanie 76, Warrenton 31
Colton 42, Chemawa 26
Cottage Grove 55, Elmira 29
Country Christian 55, Ione/Arlington 35
Cove 37, Imbler 31
Crane 83, Four Rivers Community School 24
Crater 53, Thurston 39
Crescent Valley 67, Dallas 31
Crosshill Christian 26, Falls City 25
Eagle Point 40, Springfield 34
Echo 48, Condon/Wheeler 33
Elgin 64, Nixyaawii 58
Elkton 50, Yoncalla 35
Enterprise 38, Grant Union 32
Gladstone 68, Corbett 58
Henley 58, Phoenix 38
Hermiston 52, Southridge, Wash. 29
Hillsboro 45, St. Helens 30
Jefferson 66, Oakridge 19
Jesuit 75, Aloha 24
Jordan Valley 63, Harper 21
Joseph 41, Powder Valley 32
Kennedy 32, Western Christian High School 22
La Grande 62, McLoughlin 53
Lakeridge 46, Tigard 40
Lincoln 57, Cleveland 45
Lost River 56, Rogue River 31
Marshfield 34, Siuslaw 29
Mazama 50, North Valley 29
Monroe 45, East Linn Christian 17
Monument/Dayville 36, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 18
Newport 60, Woodburn 57
North Lake 48, Gilchrist 29
Nyssa 45, Umatilla 29
Oakland 45, Lowell 22
Oregon City 38, Tualatin 35
Oregon Episcopal 37, Catlin Gabel 28
Paisley 36, Hosanna Christian 22
Pendleton 51, Crook County 27
Perrydale 50, Dufur 21
Powers/Pacific Co-op 44, Riddle 25
Prospect 36, Triad School 28
Putnam 91, Parkrose 29
Regis 41, Central Linn 40
Ridgeview 61, Hood River 19
Santiam 55, Culver 21
Santiam Christian 45, Harrisburg 39
Sheldon 63, North Medford 30
Sherman 51, Klickwood, Wash. 35
Sherwood 44, Newberg 37
Silverton 96, North Salem 27
South Eugene 51, Roseburg 28
South Medford 78, Grants Pass 33
South Wasco County 56, Mitchell/Spray 26
Southridge 58, Mountainside 44
Southwest Christian 45, St. Stephens Academy 25
St. Mary’s 75, Brookings-Harbor 66
St. Paul 78, Willamette Valley Christian 35
Stanfield 61, Pilot Rock 16
Stayton 49, Sisters 38
Taft 34, Rainier 17
The Dalles 52, Redmond 43
Toledo 57, Gold Beach 51
Union 57, Weston-McEwen 19
Valley Catholic 51, Seaside 37
Waldport 54, Myrtle Point 37
Wallowa 56, Griswold 22
West Linn 46, Canby 42
Westview 68, Sunset 29
Willamette 47, Ashland 33
Wilsonville 72, Scappoose 31
Friendship Tournament=
Livingstone 60, Milo Adventist 13___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/