AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Updated
today at 10:45 pm
Published 10:29 pm

Friday's Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 61, Huntington 12

Banks 59, Astoria 43

Barlow 63, David Douglas 47

Benson 58, Madison 36

Burns 34, Irrigon 33

Camas Valley 54, New Hope Christian 22

Cascade 60, Sweet Home 27

Cascade Christian 65, Douglas 36

Central Catholic 86, Reynolds 48

Central Christian 72, Chiloquin 33

Chemawa 74, Colton 38

Churchill 77, North Bend 52

Cleveland 54, Lincoln 38

Condon/Wheeler 66, Echo 49

Coquille 48, Bandon 40

Cottage Grove 53, Elmira 51

Crane 63, Four Rivers Community School 44

Crater 80, Thurston 40

Creswell 66, La Pine 49

Crosshill Christian 89, Falls City 52

Forest Grove 47, McMinnville 23

Gladstone 71, Corbett 46

Glide 67, Canyonville Christian 30

Grant 79, Wilson 38

Grant Union 62, Enterprise 47

Grants Pass 56, South Medford 55

Hillsboro 72, St. Helens 44

Hosanna Christian 64, Paisley 58, 2OT

Illinois Valley 65, Lakeview 50

Ione/Arlington 66, Horizon Christian Hood River 41

Jefferson PDX 80, Franklin 58

Jesuit 64, Aloha 37

Lebanon 58, West Albany 42

Liberty 53, Century 52

Life Christian 82, Trinity 39

Lost River 80, Rogue River 47

Marist 75, Junction City 66

Marshfield 64, Siuslaw 55

Milwaukie 51, La Salle 40

Myrtle Point 59, Waldport 42

N. Clackamas Christian 62, Grand View Christian 24

Nixyaawii 76, Elgin 53

North Douglas 45, Umpqua Valley Christian 39

North Lake 57, Gilchrist 15

North Marion 83, Madras 50

North Medford 55, Sheldon 47

North Valley 54, Mazama 48

Oakland 69, Lowell 29

Open Door 58, Country Christian 49

Oregon Episcopal 44, Catlin Gabel 41

Philomath 44, Tillamook 41

Pilot Rock 52, Stanfield 50, OT

Powder Valley 51, Joseph 39

Prairie City 65, Burnt River 25

Rainier 67, Taft 43

Redmond 65, The Dalles 45

Regis 56, Central Linn 43

Salem Academy 72, Blanchet Catholic 52

Sandy 60, Centennial 41

Sherwood 65, Newberg 45

South Albany 59, Central 41

South Eugene 69, Roseburg 54

South Wasco County 83, Mitchell/Spray 51

Southridge 58, Mountainside 44

Southridge, Wash. 67, Hermiston 52

St. Mary’s 75, Brookings-Harbor 66

St. Paul 61, Willamette Valley Christian 37

St. Stephens Academy 66, Southwest Christian 38

Stayton 59, Sisters 32

Sutherlin 58, South Umpqua 36

Tigard 72, Lakeridge 51

Toledo 95, Gold Beach 32

Triad School 68, Prospect 20

Tualatin 59, Oregon City 52, OT

Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 52, Monument/Dayville 50

Union 62, Weston-McEwen 47

Vale 46, Riverside 42

Valley Catholic 77, Seaside 25

Wallowa 52, Griswold 45

Warrenton 54, Clatskanie 40

West Linn 61, Canby 49

Western Christian High School 81, Kennedy 68

Westview 57, Sunset 33

Willamette 73, Ashland 42

Wilsonville 61, Scappoose 28

Woodburn 57, Newport 39

Yamhill-Carlton 77, Scio 47

Yoncalla 62, Elkton 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 70, Huntington 20

Amity 40, Dayton 34

Astoria 46, Banks 37

Baker 64, Ontario 21

Bandon 49, Coquille 45

Barlow 63, David Douglas 55

Benson 92, Madison 40

Bonanza 49, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 25

Burns 55, Irrigon 36

Cascade 60, Sweet Home 27

Chiloquin 44, Central Christian 32

Churchill 50, North Bend 22

Clatskanie 76, Warrenton 31

Colton 42, Chemawa 26

Cottage Grove 55, Elmira 29

Country Christian 55, Ione/Arlington 35

Cove 37, Imbler 31

Crane 83, Four Rivers Community School 24

Crater 53, Thurston 39

Crescent Valley 67, Dallas 31

Crosshill Christian 26, Falls City 25

Eagle Point 40, Springfield 34

Echo 48, Condon/Wheeler 33

Elgin 64, Nixyaawii 58

Elkton 50, Yoncalla 35

Enterprise 38, Grant Union 32

Gladstone 68, Corbett 58

Henley 58, Phoenix 38

Hermiston 52, Southridge, Wash. 29

Hillsboro 45, St. Helens 30

Jefferson 66, Oakridge 19

Jesuit 75, Aloha 24

Jordan Valley 63, Harper 21

Joseph 41, Powder Valley 32

Kennedy 32, Western Christian High School 22

La Grande 62, McLoughlin 53

Lakeridge 46, Tigard 40

Lincoln 57, Cleveland 45

Lost River 56, Rogue River 31

Marshfield 34, Siuslaw 29

Mazama 50, North Valley 29

Monroe 45, East Linn Christian 17

Monument/Dayville 36, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 18

Newport 60, Woodburn 57

North Lake 48, Gilchrist 29

Nyssa 45, Umatilla 29

Oakland 45, Lowell 22

Oregon City 38, Tualatin 35

Oregon Episcopal 37, Catlin Gabel 28

Paisley 36, Hosanna Christian 22

Pendleton 51, Crook County 27

Perrydale 50, Dufur 21

Powers/Pacific Co-op 44, Riddle 25

Prospect 36, Triad School 28

Putnam 91, Parkrose 29

Regis 41, Central Linn 40

Ridgeview 61, Hood River 19

Santiam 55, Culver 21

Santiam Christian 45, Harrisburg 39

Sheldon 63, North Medford 30

Sherman 51, Klickwood, Wash. 35

Sherwood 44, Newberg 37

Silverton 96, North Salem 27

South Eugene 51, Roseburg 28

South Medford 78, Grants Pass 33

South Wasco County 56, Mitchell/Spray 26

Southridge 58, Mountainside 44

Southwest Christian 45, St. Stephens Academy 25

St. Mary’s 75, Brookings-Harbor 66

St. Paul 78, Willamette Valley Christian 35

Stanfield 61, Pilot Rock 16

Stayton 49, Sisters 38

Taft 34, Rainier 17

The Dalles 52, Redmond 43

Toledo 57, Gold Beach 51

Union 57, Weston-McEwen 19

Valley Catholic 51, Seaside 37

Waldport 54, Myrtle Point 37

Wallowa 56, Griswold 22

West Linn 46, Canby 42

Westview 68, Sunset 29

Willamette 47, Ashland 33

Wilsonville 72, Scappoose 31

Friendship Tournament=

Livingstone 60, Milo Adventist 13___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

