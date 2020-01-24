Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Barely a week after an Oregon town was hit by an apparent cyberattack, a coastal Oregon county is struggling to get its computer and telephone systems running again after also being hit. The attack on Tillamook County government has affected all departments, knocked out all computer systems and its website, and left phones working intermittently. In a statement, officials said there’s no indication the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused. The county began experiencing difficulties with several computer systems Wednesday. Meanwhile, the government of St. Helens, a city in northwest Oregon of 13,000 and the county seat of Columbia County, experienced a disruption in computers, emails and telephones starting on Jan. 14.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon schools raised the statewide high school graduation rate for the class of 2019 to 80% and slightly narrowed racial and economic inequities, according to figures made public early Thursday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the biggest gains were among low-income students, whose on-time graduation rate rose 2 percentage points; students with disabilities, whose rate rose 3 percentage points; and students who were still learning English as their second language while in high school. In 2018, the overall graduation rate was 78.7 %. Oregon’s graduation rate has been considered an embarrassment for many years, with it typically ranking in the very bottom tier of states. I

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon resident who was convicted of murder in the death of his mother in her Eugene home in 2004 has escaped from the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. The Register-Guard reports the board sent a notice Thursday asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Thaddeus Ziemlak. Ziemalk was last seen Jan. 5 when he was leaving his residential facility in Pendleton on a planned community outing. He was due back at his residence that afternoon, but did not return. Ziemlak is 5-foot-10-inches tall, 170 pounds with sandy brown hair, green eyes and acne scars. He escaped custody previously and was found in Wenatchee, Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One of two men who kidnapped a Public Storage warehouse manager at gunpoint in 2017, mistakenly thinking the manager had stolen their nearly 500 pounds of marijuana, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Robert E. Jones issued the sentence for 31-year-old Trent Knight after he pleaded guilty in May to distributing marijuana and using a firearm in the course of drug trafficking. Knight told the judge he thinks daily about what he did to the storage manager and apologized.