Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border. U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein said Thursday she hoped to rule within a few weeks on the state’s challenge to the administration. An appeals court ruling expected soon in a similar challenge could take precedence over her decision. Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that Washington would lose out on tax revenue if a military construction project at Naval Base Kitsap is canceled as planned.

SEATTLE (AP) — An internet privacy firm says it was able to access personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers or dispensary employees in several states. The privacy firm was searching for unsecured data online and says the database has now been secured. The privacy firm, vpnMentor, said in a report posted on its website that Seattle-based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data, which was stored in the cloud. THSuite did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.

SEATTLE (AP) — After years of trying, the Washington state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that allows the State Patrol to destroy guns that were confiscated during criminal investigations. The measure gives the State Patrol the option available to all other law enforcement agencies in the state — to keep, trade, auction or destroy forfeited crime guns. Passage by the chamber of House Bill 1010 followed a yearlong investigation by The Associated Press that found that more than a dozen weapons that had been sold by state law enforcement agencies turned up in new criminal cases. The measure now goes to the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet. New York Attorney General Tish James is helping to lead the coalition. She says posting the blueprints would allow anyone to go online and use the downloadable files to create unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapons that could be difficult to detect. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.