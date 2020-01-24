Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125. It was the sixth time this season the Mavericks made 20 3s with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson making four each. The 43 combined 3-pointers by Dallas and Portland tied an NBA record. Damian Lillard scored 47 points one game after a career-high 61 for Portland. He became the first player in franchise history to score 100 over two games. Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 in his Portland debut.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Oregon outlasted Southern California 79-70 in double overtime. Duarte also made eight steals, one shy of the school record. With 24 points and seven assists, Ducks guard Payton Pritchard became the first Pac-12 player to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs core muscle surgery. General manager Jerry Dipoto says Haniger suffered an injury during one of his offseason workouts. Dipoto says the latest setback is tied to Haniger’s injury issues from last season. Haniger missed the final 3 1/2 months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back issues during his recovery. Haniger could be ready to join the major league club by late April. Haniger was an All-Star in 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Riley Battin scored 17 points and Rylan Jones hit several critical free throws in the final minutes to help Utah rally for a 67-66 victory over Washington.