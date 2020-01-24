Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

PIPELINE LAWSUIT

BOISE — Two environmental groups plan to file a lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming the groups say will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

RAINY-DAY FUND

BOISE — The amount of money in Idaho’s rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under proposed legislation put forward Friday. The Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee followed Republican Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation and voted for the House to hear the bill that would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund to 15% of general fund revenues. by Keith Ridler. SENT: 240 words.

UNIVERSITY DIVER LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT

MOSCOW — A former University of Idaho athlete is expected to receive a settlement payment in exchange for dropping a lawsuit claiming the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint, the university said. SENT: 300 words.

FOSTER CHILDREN-INSTITUTION

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Lane County judge has blocked Oregon child welfare officials from sending a foster child to live at an Idaho facility after the boy’s attorney pointed out a technicality that could impact the state’s ability to place more foster children there. SENT: 250 words.

ALSO:

IDAHO-SKIING DEATH: Illinois boy dies in Idaho skiing accident

TRUCK DRIVER ATTACKED-SENTENCE: Idaho man sentenced in truck driver assault case