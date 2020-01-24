Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cyberattacks hit county, city, slowing government functions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Barely a week after an Oregon town was hit by an apparent cyberattack, a coastal Oregon county is struggling to get its computer and telephone systems running again after also being hit. The attack on Tillamook County government has affected all departments, knocked out all computer systems and its website, and left phones working intermittently. In a statement, officials said there’s no indication the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused. The county began experiencing difficulties with several computer systems Wednesday. Meanwhile, the government of St. Helens, a city in northwest Oregon of 13,000 and the county seat of Columbia County, experienced a disruption in computers, emails and telephones starting on Jan. 14.

Oregon graduation rate hits 80%

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon schools raised the statewide high school graduation rate for the class of 2019 to 80% and slightly narrowed racial and economic inequities, according to figures made public early Thursday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the biggest gains were among low-income students, whose on-time graduation rate rose 2 percentage points; students with disabilities, whose rate rose 3 percentage points; and students who were still learning English as their second language while in high school. In 2018, the overall graduation rate was 78.7 %. Oregon’s graduation rate has been considered an embarrassment for many years, with it typically ranking in the very bottom tier of states. I

Man convicted of murder in mother’s death escapes custody

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon resident who was convicted of murder in the death of his mother in her Eugene home in 2004 has escaped from the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. The Register-Guard reports the board sent a notice Thursday asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Thaddeus Ziemlak. Ziemalk was last seen Jan. 5 when he was leaving his residential facility in Pendleton on a planned community outing. He was due back at his residence that afternoon, but did not return. Ziemlak is 5-foot-10-inches tall, 170 pounds with sandy brown hair, green eyes and acne scars. He escaped custody previously and was found in Wenatchee, Washington.

Man who helped kidnap storage warehouse manager gets 5 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One of two men who kidnapped a Public Storage warehouse manager at gunpoint in 2017, mistakenly thinking the manager had stolen their nearly 500 pounds of marijuana, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Robert E. Jones issued the sentence for 31-year-old Trent Knight after he pleaded guilty in May to distributing marijuana and using a firearm in the course of drug trafficking. Knight told the judge he thinks daily about what he did to the storage manager and apologized.

Controversial Washington lawmaker spreads views across West

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. Republican Rep. Matt Shea makes appearances across the West, spreading an anti-government, anti-abortion, pro-gun message. He delivers his views in person and in the right-wing media. He also co-founded the Coalition of Western States, a loose federation of politicians and anti-government and militia supporters from throughout the West. A December report into Shea’s activities said the coalition’s goal is to stop unconstitutional actions against United States citizens.

Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

SYDNEY (AP) — Three American crew members have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia. The New South Wales premier confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction. The three were part of a crew on a California-based tanker, the governor of that state said in a statement on Thursday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did not identify the crew members but called them heroes.

Man charged in wife’s killing after DNA found on saw

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An man was has been charged with murdering his estranged wife after authorities say her DNA was found on a circular saw he had borrowed. The Statesman Journal reports that police began investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old Tiffany Lazon after a family member reported they had not heard from her since Dec. 25. Detectives said Craig Lazon, who was charged Tuesday, borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned the saw several days later. The saw’s owner gave it to detectives. Police say DNA tests matched Tiffany Lazon’s. KOIN-TV reports Craig Lazon had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in court Wednesday and is being held without bail.