Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-BORDER-WALL-WASHINGTON

Far from US-Mexico border, Seattle judge weighs wall funding

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border. U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein said Thursday she hoped to rule within a few weeks on the state’s challenge to the administration. An appeals court ruling expected soon in a similar challenge could take precedence over her decision. Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that Washington would lose out on tax revenue if a military construction project at Naval Base Kitsap is canceled as planned.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-UNSECURED DATA

Privacy firm finds unsecured cannabis patient information

SEATTLE (AP) — An internet privacy firm says it was able to access personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers or dispensary employees in several states. The privacy firm was searching for unsecured data online and says the database has now been secured. The privacy firm, vpnMentor, said in a report posted on its website that Seattle-based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data, which was stored in the cloud. THSuite did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.

LEGISLATURE-GUN BILLS

House passes bill to let State Patrol destroy crime guns

SEATTLE (AP) — After years of trying, the Washington state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that allows the State Patrol to destroy guns that were confiscated during criminal investigations. The measure gives the State Patrol the option available to all other law enforcement agencies in the state — to keep, trade, auction or destroy forfeited crime guns. Passage by the chamber of House Bill 1010 followed a yearlong investigation by The Associated Press that found that more than a dozen weapons that had been sold by state law enforcement agencies turned up in new criminal cases. The measure now goes to the Senate.

AP-US-3D-GUNS-LAWSUIT

Coalition of states sue over rules governing 3D-printed guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet. New York Attorney General Tish James is helping to lead the coalition. She says posting the blueprints would allow anyone to go online and use the downloadable files to create unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapons that could be difficult to detect. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

AP-US-SEATTLE-SHOOTING

Mayor, police pledge action after deadly Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor and its police chief say they will not allow a deadly downtown shooting become the city’s new normal. The shootout that left a woman dead and seven others hurt was the third violent incident this week. Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday she and the police will use every tool they have to reduce violence in that area and pledged to meet with business owners. While crime rates in Seattle are low compared to other big cities, critics say mayhem downtown makes people feel unsafe. Police Chief Carmen Best says one of the people wounded is a suspected shooter and has been arrested. Police are searching for two other believed shooters.

LEMONADE STAND REGULATIONS

Washington lawmakers seek to protect kids’ lemonade stands

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Local governments would be prohibited from interfering with kids who want to set up lemonade stands under bills being considered in the Washington House and Senate. Under current law, kid-run lemonade stands are subject to state and local regulations, including a requirement that the sellers have a permit. There are also sales tax requirements that aren’t enforced. According to Country Time, the lemonade maker, kids’ lemonade sales are potentially illegal in 34 states while sixteen states, including California, Texas and New York, allow kid-run stands.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Controversial Washington lawmaker spreads views across West

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker whose actions surrounding an armed standoff with federal agents were dubbed “domestic terrorism” in a recent report has for years been spreading his anti-government views to other Western states. Republican Rep. Matt Shea makes appearances across the West, spreading an anti-government, anti-abortion, pro-gun message. He delivers his views in person and in the right-wing media. He also co-founded the Coalition of Western States, a loose federation of politicians and anti-government and militia supporters from throughout the West. A December report into Shea’s activities said the coalition’s goal is to stop unconstitutional actions against United States citizens.

CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

People who had contact with man with virus to be monitored

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials said Wednesday they are actively monitoring 16 people who came into close contact with the traveler to China who became the first U.S. resident with a new and potentially deadly virus. The man, identified as a Snohomish County, Washington, resident is in his 30s, was in good condition and wasn’t considered a threat to the public. The hospitalized man had no symptoms when he arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma airport last week, but he started feeling ill. He had traveled to China in November, flying home to Washington state Jan. 15 before the start of U.S. airport screening.

CONVICTED MURDERER-ESCAPE

Man convicted of murder in mother’s death escapes custody

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon resident who was convicted of murder in the death of his mother in her Eugene home in 2004 has escaped from the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. The Register-Guard reports the board sent a notice Thursday asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Thaddeus Ziemlak. Ziemalk was last seen Jan. 5 when he was leaving his residential facility in Pendleton on a planned community outing. He was due back at his residence that afternoon, but did not return. Ziemlak is 5-foot-10-inches tall, 170 pounds with sandy brown hair, green eyes and acne scars. He escaped custody previously and was found in Wenatchee, Washington.

AP-US-ONLINE-VOTING-SEATTLE

Obscure Seattle election offers experiment in online voting

SEATTLE (AP) — An obscure Seattle-area election will be the first in the country where all voters will be allowed to vote online. The Seattle Times reports that people can use their phones or other touch-screen device for voting that started Wednesday. Voter turnout for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors election last year was less than 1%. Officials want to boost that, so they’re allowing people to vote through an online portal. Security officials have warned against expanding online voting because it’s vulnerable to hacking, but the county elections director says it’s safe and secure. Voting runs through Feb. 11.