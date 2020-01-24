AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jan. 24.

Friday, Jan. 24 9:00 AM Oregon State University Board of Trustees meeting

Location: MU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis, OR

Weblinks: http://oregonstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/oregonstate

Contacts: Steve Clark, Oregon State University, steve.clark@oregonstate.edu, 1 541 737 3808 ; Sean Nealon, Oregon State University, sean.nealon@oregonstate.edu, 1 541 737 0787;

Friday, Jan. 24 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Wizard World Portland – Wizard World Portland, touring event for pop culture and comic books featuring special guests. Guests include Tom Welling, Dylan McDermott, James Marsters, Holly Marie Combs, Emily Swallow and Michael Rosenbaum

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.wizardworld.com, https://twitter.com/WizardWorld, #WizardWorld

Contacts: Jerry Milani, Wizard World – Press, pr@wizardworld.com, 1 646 883 5022

Saturday, Jan. 25 2:00 PM Dem Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Rashida Tlaib hold housing town hall – Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Rashida Tlaib hold a town hall meeting, discussing the ‘residual damage’ of past housing discrimination and ways to solve the nation’s housing crisis and ensure housing is treated as a fundamental human right

Location: Jefferson High School, 5210 N Kerby Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Rep. Earl Blumenauer District press, 1 503 231 2300

RSVP: https://blumenauerforms.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=27