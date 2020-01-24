WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MED—CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

WASHINGTON — A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday. By Lauren Neergaard. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

OCEAN ACIDIFICATION-CRABS

SEATTLE — Ocean acidification is damaging the shells of young Dungeness crab in the Pacific Northwest, an impact that scientists did not expect until much later this century, according to new research. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKW—T25-WASHINGTON-UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Coming off its first loss, No. 10 UCLA hosts Washington in women’s action. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Begins 7 p.m. EST.

FBC—SENIOR BOWL PREVIEW

MOBILE, Ala. — Jalen Hurts and Shea Patterson started for two Power 5 programs, Justin Herbert passed for 10,000-plus yards for another and Jordan Love became a highly rated prospect without playing for one. By John Zenor. SENT: 770 words.

IN BRIEF:

—DRUG BUST: Police arrest 7, seize drugs at Seattle tent encampment.

—SEWAGE SPILL-BREMERTON: Large sewage spill in Bremerton prompts alert.

—FAMILY KILLED: BANDIDOS: Police: Bandidos involved in Seabeck quadruple murder.

—BELLINGHAM TODDLER-HOMICIDE: Bellingham toddler’s death officially ruled a homicide.