WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

MED—CHINA-OUTBREAK-US

WASHINGTON — A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday. By Lauren Neergaard. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

OCEAN ACIDIFICATION-CRABS

SEATTLE — Ocean acidification is damaging the shells of young Dungeness crab in the Pacific Northwest, an impact that scientists did not expect until much later this century, according to new research. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKW—T25-WASHINGTON-UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Coming off its first loss, No. 10 UCLA hosts Washington in women’s action. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Begins 7 p.m. EST.

IN BRIEF:

—DRUG BUST: Police arrest 7, seize drugs at Seattle tent encampment.