AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jan. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 7:30 AM U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting concludes – U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Winter Meeting concludes, presided over by Rochester Hills, MI, Mayor Bryan Barnett. Final day speakers include Washington Governor Jay Inslee; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Export-Import Bank of the U.S. President and Chairman Kimberly Reed; Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert Lynch; Dept of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Director Phil Keith; John Zogby Strategies founder and Senior Partner John Zogby; March for Our Lives co-founder Lauren Hogg; Zero Hour CEO Jamie Margolin * Today’s agenda also includes ‘A Discussion on Transforming America’s Communities’ at the White House

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.usmayors.org, https://twitter.com/usmayors

Contacts: Sara Durr, Durr Communications, sara@durrcommunications.com, 1 202 215 1811

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 9:30 AM Our Climate holds Youth Climate Lobby Day in Olympia – Our Climate hosts youth from across Washington state, holding a day of climate-focused workshops, rallying, and discussion with elected officials. Agenda includes lobby training, Temple Beth Hatfiloh (9:30 AM PST); rally on the Washington State Capitol steps (11:45 AM PST); meetings with elected officials around the Capitol Campus (12:45 PM PST); and an all-ages celebration and raffle at Fish Tail Brewpub (3:30 PM PST)

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: https://www.ourclimate.us/, https://twitter.com/ourclimateus

Contacts: Emily Martin, Our Climate, emily@ourclimate.us, 1 651 757 8775

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Dem Reps. Suzan DelBene and Kim Schrier discuss SNAP rule changes in Seattle – Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Kim Schrier hold a discussion on the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rule changes and the effects they will have on Washingtonians. Other speakers include Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds, Seattle Neighborhood Markets Association Executive Director Jennifer Antos, and Seattle Goodwill Industries Employment and Training Program Manager Samantha Poster, and Public Policy Engagement Manager Chris Suh and student Dante Pollard

Location: Northwest Harvest’s SODO Community Market, 1915 4th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Maya Russell, Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Maya.Russell@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6311

——————–

Friday, Jan. 24 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen visits elementary school’s ‘Green Team’ members – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Broad View Elementary School, meeting with members of the school’s ‘Green Team’ and its work to make the school become more environmentally sustainable

Location: 473 SW Fairhaven Dr, Oak Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 26 12:30 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 7213 267th St NW, Stanwood, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 26 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction presented – Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction announced and presented as part of the RUSA Book and Media Awards Ceremony and Reception at the 2020 ALA Midwinter Meeting, rewarding the best books for adults published in the U.S. in the previous year. Shortlisted titles are ‘Feast Your Eyes’ by Myla Goldberg, ‘Lost Children Archive’ by Valeria Luiselli and ‘The Water Dancer’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Fiction); and ‘Figuring’ by Maria Popova, ‘The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present’ by David Treuer and ‘Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster’ by Adam Higginbotham (Non-Fiction)

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.ala.org/, https://twitter.com/ALALibrary, #ala_carnegie

Contacts: Macey Morales, ALA media relations, mmorales@ala.org, 1 312 280 4393