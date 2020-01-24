Washington looks to extend streak vs No. 23 Colorado

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington (12-8, 2-5) vs. No. 23 Colorado (15-4, 5-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 23 Colorado. Washington has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Buffaloes. Colorado’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, an 81-66 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Washington’s Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels and Nahziah Carter have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Huskies have given up only 59.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.6 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Buffaloes are 13-0 when holding opponents to 44.6 percent or worse from the field, and 2-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Huskies are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 7-8 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Washington has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 63 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Washington has held opposing teams to 36.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Huskies have held opposing shooters to 34.8 percent.

