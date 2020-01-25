Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday. The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements. Coverage started Jan. 1, but enrollment is year-round. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers. But lawmakers in 2019 added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. None have been approved so far.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two environmental groups have given notice they plan to file a lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming. The groups say it will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection sent a required 60-day notice to sue this week to the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The groups contend the approval of the pipeline project in November violated the Endangered Species Act. They say an 18-mile portion would cut a corridor through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and areas designated as roadless.

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy from Chatham, Illinois died in a skiing accident at an Idaho resort on Thursday evening. Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that the boy was skiing with his family at Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion, Idaho when he collided with a tree. Several emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were also skiing at the time attempted life-saving medical care, but Warrell said the child died at the scene. His name was not released.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison in connection with an assault that left a long-haul truck driver badly injured two years ago. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said Thursday that 24-year-old Stormy Ray Adakai of Fort Hall was sentenced to 57 months in prison. Prosecutors said Amos Phillips of Camdenton, Missouri was at a Fort Hall truck stop when Adakai allegedly broke into his cab, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks. Phillips sustained broken bones in his face, a brain hemorrhage and other serious injuries in the attack.