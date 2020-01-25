Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a permit from state authorities in Oregon for a controversial natural gas pipeline and an export terminal on the coast. A spokesman for the Jordan Cove Project indicated the firm is not dropping the plan, and instead is awaiting possible federal approval. Two Oregon lawmakers on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of stalling in order to have the Trump administration approve it in an attempt to override all denials from Oregon state agencies. There has been strong opposition by some in Oregon who say the natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline would ruin habitat.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday said they’ve found the Portland Police Bureau in substantial compliance with 190 reforms required as part of a city settlement adopted six years ago. The settlement came after a federal investigation determined officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that now that a community oversight group is staffed and has met regularly for over a year, the Justice Department said the city meets the settlement’s accountability requirements. The bureau also has instituted needed changes to its use of force policies, crisis intervention tactics and and other reforms, the Justice Department said. The city must remain in compliance for one year before the settlement agreement ends.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Akasha Lawrence Spence has been sworn as the newest member of the Oregon House of Representatives. A Democrat from District 36, she now represents much of Portland’s west side in the House. The Multnomah County Commission chose her to replace former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, who resigned late last year to run for Secretary of State.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that county commissioners picked Lawrence Spence in part because she agreed not to run for the seat, which is being heavily contested in the May Democratic primary and will be decided in November. She was sworn in Friday. The legislative session begins Feb. 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has found a disgraced religious leader guilty of sexually abusing a former church member when she was a child. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 69-year-old Michael Sperou was convicted Friday of two counts of first-degree sexual penetration of a person under the age of 12. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports this is the second sexual abuse trial for Sperou, the guru of the North Clackamas Bible Community. Sperou established the small nondenominational congregation in the early 1980s that operated out of Portland. His 2015 conviction for sex crimes was tossed by the Oregon Supreme Court, which concluded that witnesses in the original trial had improperly referred to the accuser as a victim.