Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities identified Friday the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shooting that also wounded seven people and raised questions about safety in the city’s center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tanya Jackson, 50, a resident of a group housing facility, was killed in the shooting Wednesday night, the Seattle Times reported. Jackson had a reputation among the staff members who managed her building as always being joyful, the Times reported. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said a 21-year-old man wounded in the shooting is also a suspected shooter who was arrested at the hospital Wednesday night on a charge of unlawful gun possession.

SEATTLE (AP) — New research shows ocean acidification is damaging the shells of young Dungeness crab in the Northwest, an impact that scientists did not expect until much later this century. The Seattle Times reports a study released this week in the journal Science of the Total Environment is based on a 2016 survey of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia coastal waters that examined larval Dungeness. The findings add to the concerns about the future of the Dungeness as atmospheric carbon dioxide — on the rise due to fossil-fuel combustion — is absorbed by the Pacific Ocean and increases acidification.“ The study was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The late-November death of a Bellingham toddler has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Bellingham Herald reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office also said Wednesday that 3-year-old Hazel Homan’s cause of death Nov. 30 was blunt force injury to the head. The medical examiner’s office had previously not released a cause or manner pending an investigation. Whatcom County Superior Court records say Hazel suffered a repeated pattern of abuse in the last six months of her life at the hands of 27-year-old Kamee Dixon. Dixon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on $1 million bail.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it believes members and associates of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in murders of four members of a Seebeck-area family. The Kitsap Sun reports in January 2017, 37-year-old Christale Careaga and 16-year-olds Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schaap were shot in their home, which was set on fire. Two days later, 43-year-old Johnny Careaga was found shot and burned in a truck on a rural tree farm. Investigators said previously and on Thursday that a “known associate” of the club, Danie Kelly Jr., remains a person of interest in the murders.