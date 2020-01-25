Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and nine assists, breaking the Pac-12’s career assist record, and No. 4 Oregon held off a late rally for a 76-64 victory over No. 7 Oregon State in the first game of consecutive meetings between the rivals. Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks, who have won four straight. Ionescu broke Gary Payton’s conference record of 938 assists on the first basket of the game when she dished to Ruthy Hebard for a layup. Freshman Taylor Jones had 21 points for Oregon State, which has lost three of its last four.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 31 points and No. 10 UCLA used an 8-1 run in overtime to seize control and beat Washington 85-80. Natalie Chou added 18 points off the bench for the Bruins. Amber Melgoza had 14 points and Missy Peterson added 13 for Washington.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert leads the South team into the Senior Bowl and Utah State’s Jordan Love heads the North. The game Saturday in Mobile, Alabama showcases some of the top senior NFL prospects. Both Herbert and Love are trying to cement first-round status. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and Colorado’s Steven Montez are also quarterbacks for the South. The other North passers are Washington State’s Anthony Gordon and Michigan’s Shea Patterson.