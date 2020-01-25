Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDICAID EXPANSION-IDAHO

Idaho Medicaid expansion signups pass 60,000

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday. The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements. Coverage started Jan. 1, but enrollment is year-round. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers. But lawmakers in 2019 added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. None have been approved so far.

PIPELINE LAWSUIT

Lawsuit planned to stop Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two environmental groups have given notice they plan to file a lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming. The groups say it will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection sent a required 60-day notice to sue this week to the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The groups contend the approval of the pipeline project in November violated the Endangered Species Act. They say an 18-mile portion would cut a corridor through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and areas designated as roadless.

IDAHO-SKIING DEATH

Illinois boy dies in Idaho skiing accident

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy from Chatham, Illinois died in a skiing accident at an Idaho resort on Thursday evening. Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that the boy was skiing with his family at Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion, Idaho when he collided with a tree. Several emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were also skiing at the time attempted life-saving medical care, but Warrell said the child died at the scene. His name was not released.

TRUCK DRIVER ATTACKED-SENTENCE

Idaho man sentenced in truck driver assault case

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison in connection with an assault that left a long-haul truck driver badly injured two years ago. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said Thursday that 24-year-old Stormy Ray Adakai of Fort Hall was sentenced to 57 months in prison. Prosecutors said Amos Phillips of Camdenton, Missouri was at a Fort Hall truck stop when Adakai allegedly broke into his cab, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks. Phillips sustained broken bones in his face, a brain hemorrhage and other serious injuries in the attack.

RAINY-DAY FUND

Idaho budget committee OKs increase in rainy-day funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The amount of money in Idaho’s rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under proposed legislation. The Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee on Friday followed Republican Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation and voted for the House to hear the bill that would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund to 15% of general fund revenues. The fund is currently capped at 10%. Republican Sen. Scott Grow said a recession isn’t looming, but Idaho will eventually have to deal with one. State officials say that change plus deposits would get the fund to more than $600 million by next year.

UNIVERSITY DIVER LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT

Former diver settles University of Idaho sex assault lawsuit

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A former University of Idaho athlete is expected to receive a settlement payment in exchange for dropping a lawsuit claiming the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint. The university said in a statement that the state will pay $160,000 to the former athlete who who says she plans to work with new Athletic Director Terry Gawlik to improve the athletic department’s culture. The school says the woman plans to visit the campus in the coming months to meet with student-athletes. The former diver claimed in the 2018 lawsuit that the school mishandled her 2013 sexual assault complaint against a football player.