Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-OR-OREGON-GAS-PIPELINE

Energy firm withdraws permit application for Oregon pipeline

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a permit from state authorities in Oregon for a controversial natural gas pipeline and an export terminal on the coast. A spokesman for the Jordan Cove Project indicated the firm is not dropping the plan, and instead is awaiting possible federal approval. Two Oregon lawmakers on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of stalling in order to have the Trump administration approve it in an attempt to override all denials from Oregon state agencies. There has been strong opposition by some in Oregon who say the natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline would ruin habitat.

PORTLAND POLICE REFORMS

Police in ‘substantial compliance’ with required reforms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday said they’ve found the Portland Police Bureau in substantial compliance with 190 reforms required as part of a city settlement adopted six years ago. The settlement came after a federal investigation determined officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that now that a community oversight group is staffed and has met regularly for over a year, the Justice Department said the city meets the settlement’s accountability requirements. The bureau also has instituted needed changes to its use of force policies, crisis intervention tactics and and other reforms, the Justice Department said. The city must remain in compliance for one year before the settlement agreement ends.

LAWMAKER SWORN IN

Lawrence Spence sworn in as new state representative

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Akasha Lawrence Spence has been sworn as the newest member of the Oregon House of Representatives. A Democrat from District 36, she now represents much of Portland’s west side in the House. The Multnomah County Commission chose her to replace former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, who resigned late last year to run for Secretary of State.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that county commissioners picked Lawrence Spence in part because she agreed not to run for the seat, which is being heavily contested in the May Democratic primary and will be decided in November. She was sworn in Friday. The legislative session begins Feb. 3

RELIGIOUS LEADER-SEXUAL ABUSE

Jury convicts ex-religious leader of child sexual abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has found a disgraced religious leader guilty of sexually abusing a former church member when she was a child. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 69-year-old Michael Sperou was convicted Friday of two counts of first-degree sexual penetration of a person under the age of 12. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports this is the second sexual abuse trial for Sperou, the guru of the North Clackamas Bible Community. Sperou established the small nondenominational congregation in the early 1980s that operated out of Portland. His 2015 conviction for sex crimes was tossed by the Oregon Supreme Court, which concluded that witnesses in the original trial had improperly referred to the accuser as a victim.

FOSTER CHILDREN-INSTITUTION

Institution in Idaho for Oregon foster children off limits

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Lane County judge has blocked Oregon child welfare officials from sending a foster child to live at an Idaho facility after the boy’s attorney pointed out a technicality that could impact the state’s ability to place more foster children there. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a 1975 law says facilities that take in Oregon foster children must be incorporated. Mountain Home is a limited liability company, a type of business that is not incorporated. The Department of Human Services sends more foster children to live at Mountain Home Academy in southern Idaho than any other facility outside Oregon. State child welfare officials say they will still consider sending foster children to live at Mountain Home if necessary.

CHILD RAPE CHARGES

Man charged with child rape, investigation continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Beaverton man on child sex abuse charges including rape and investigators believe there are more victims. KOIN-TV reports Ricardo Infante-Perez has been under investigation since September by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old was the suspect in a child sex abuse case involving a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said they learned there are multiple victims. He was arrested on Jan. 14 and indicted this week for three counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration. Infante-Perez is being held on $750,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

OCEAN ACIDIFICATION-CRABS

Crab larvae suffering shell damage from ocean acidification

SEATTLE (AP) — New research shows ocean acidification is damaging the shells of young Dungeness crab in the Northwest, an impact that scientists did not expect until much later this century. The Seattle Times reports a study released this week in the journal Science of the Total Environment is based on a 2016 survey of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia coastal waters that examined larval Dungeness. The findings add to the concerns about the future of the Dungeness as atmospheric carbon dioxide — on the rise due to fossil-fuel combustion — is absorbed by the Pacific Ocean and increases acidification.“ The study was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

BC-OR-THREE SHOT SALEM

Driver shot in head dies at Salem hospital

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who was shot in the head Tuesday in East Salem died Thursday. KOIN-TV reports 21-year-old Eduardo Flores Rodriguez of Woodburn died at a Salem hospital, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez was one of three people shot Tuesday night. The car Rodriguez was in at the time crashed into a van after the shooting. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital by authorities. Two other men with gunshot wounds checked into the hospital later. Both were treated and released. Deputies said they served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a home in the area of the shooting.. No arrests have been made.