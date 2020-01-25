Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE SHOOTING VICTIM

Authorities ID woman killed in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities identified Friday the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shooting that also wounded seven people and raised questions about safety in the city’s center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tanya Jackson, 50, a resident of a group housing facility, was killed in the shooting Wednesday night, the Seattle Times reported. Jackson had a reputation among the staff members who managed her building as always being joyful, the Times reported. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said a 21-year-old man wounded in the shooting is also a suspected shooter who was arrested at the hospital Wednesday night on a charge of unlawful gun possession.

OCEAN ACIDIFICATION-CRABS

Crab larvae suffering shell damage from ocean acidification

SEATTLE (AP) — New research shows ocean acidification is damaging the shells of young Dungeness crab in the Northwest, an impact that scientists did not expect until much later this century. The Seattle Times reports a study released this week in the journal Science of the Total Environment is based on a 2016 survey of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia coastal waters that examined larval Dungeness. The findings add to the concerns about the future of the Dungeness as atmospheric carbon dioxide — on the rise due to fossil-fuel combustion — is absorbed by the Pacific Ocean and increases acidification.“ The study was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

BELLINGHAM TODDLER-HOMICIDE

Bellingham toddler’s death officially ruled a homicide

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The late-November death of a Bellingham toddler has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Bellingham Herald reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office also said Wednesday that 3-year-old Hazel Homan’s cause of death Nov. 30 was blunt force injury to the head. The medical examiner’s office had previously not released a cause or manner pending an investigation. Whatcom County Superior Court records say Hazel suffered a repeated pattern of abuse in the last six months of her life at the hands of 27-year-old Kamee Dixon. Dixon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on $1 million bail.

FAMILY KILLED-BANDIDOS

Police: Bandidos involved in Seabeck quadruple murder

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it believes members and associates of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in murders of four members of a Seebeck-area family. The Kitsap Sun reports in January 2017, 37-year-old Christale Careaga and 16-year-olds Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schaap were shot in their home, which was set on fire. Two days later, 43-year-old Johnny Careaga was found shot and burned in a truck on a rural tree farm. Investigators said previously and on Thursday that a “known associate” of the club, Danie Kelly Jr., remains a person of interest in the murders.

PORTLAND POLICE REFORMS

Police in ‘substantial compliance’ with required reforms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday said they’ve found the Portland Police Bureau in substantial compliance with 190 reforms required as part of a city settlement adopted six years ago. The settlement came after a federal investigation determined officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that now that a community oversight group is staffed and has met regularly for over a year, the Justice Department said the city meets the settlement’s accountability requirements. The bureau also has instituted needed changes to its use of force policies, crisis intervention tactics and and other reforms, the Justice Department said. The city must remain in compliance for one year before the settlement agreement ends.

SEWAGE SPILL-BREMERTON

Large sewage spill in Bremerton prompts alert

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A large sewage spill in Bremerton has prompted health officials to warn people to stay out of Sinclair Inlet and the Port Washington Narrows until Wednesday. KOMO-TV reports just over 82,000 gallons spilled Thursday from Bremerton Public Works, prompting the no-contact advisory. Not that it’s swimming weather, but Kitsap Public Health says to avoid swimming, wading or water recreation activities on the affected water ways. If exposed to the water, wash immediately with soap and water. It’s not yet known what caused the sewage spill.

DRUG BUST-ENCAMPMENT

Police arrest 7, seize drugs at Seattle tent encampment

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say officers have arrested seven people and seized crack cocaine from a multi-room tent that was in a larger encampment between freeway ramps for Interstate 90 and Interstate 5. Police say people were selling cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from the tent and had a waiting room as well as an area for drug use. Police say officers had also responded to several reports of gunfire in that area in the past week. Members of multiple police units including SWAT served a warrant on the large tent in the encampment Wednesday and made the arrests on warrants and drugs possession.

AP-US-BORDER-WALL-WASHINGTON

Far from US-Mexico border, Seattle judge weighs wall funding

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border. U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein said Thursday she hoped to rule within a few weeks on the state’s challenge to the administration. An appeals court ruling expected soon in a similar challenge could take precedence over her decision. Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that Washington would lose out on tax revenue if a military construction project at Naval Base Kitsap is canceled as planned.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-UNSECURED DATA

Privacy firm finds unsecured cannabis patient information

SEATTLE (AP) — An internet privacy firm says it was able to access personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers or dispensary employees in several states. The privacy firm was searching for unsecured data online and says the database has now been secured. The privacy firm, vpnMentor, said in a report posted on its website that Seattle-based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data, which was stored in the cloud. THSuite did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.

LEGISLATURE-GUN BILLS

House passes bill to let State Patrol destroy crime guns

SEATTLE (AP) — After years of trying, the Washington state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that allows the State Patrol to destroy guns that were confiscated during criminal investigations. The measure gives the State Patrol the option available to all other law enforcement agencies in the state — to keep, trade, auction or destroy forfeited crime guns. Passage by the chamber of House Bill 1010 followed a yearlong investigation by The Associated Press that found that more than a dozen weapons that had been sold by state law enforcement agencies turned up in new criminal cases. The measure now goes to the Senate.