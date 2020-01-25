AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 25.

Saturday, Jan. 25 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer attends postal workers union forum in Portland, OR – Communities and Postal Workers Unites holds a forum in Portland, OR, to discuss problems with a pilot project named ‘Consolidated Casing’ being run in city’s Kenton neighborhood, which sees US Postal Service management attempting to speed up mail carries and eliminate the number of mail routes. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Location: Celebration Tabernacle Church, 8131 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.cpwunited.com, https://twitter.com/cpwunited

Contacts: Jamie Partridge, CPW United, 1 503 752 5112

Saturday, Jan. 25 2:00 PM Dem Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Rashida Tlaib hold housing town hall – Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Rashida Tlaib hold a town hall meeting, discussing the ‘residual damage’ of past housing discrimination and ways to solve the nation’s housing crisis and ensure housing is treated as a fundamental human right

Location: Jefferson High School, 5210 N Kerby Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Rep. Earl Blumenauer District press, 1 503 231 2300

RSVP: https://blumenauerforms.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=27

Monday, Jan. 27 2:00 PM Oregon State Board of Architect Examiners Law Review Committee meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://public.orlicensing.oregon.gov/ORBAEPortal/Home.aspx

Contacts: Lisa Howard, Executive Director, lisa@osbae.com, 1 503 763 0662

Access: Dial-in number 1-888-363-4735; Participant code 4694746#