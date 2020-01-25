Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 51, West Side 40

Baker, Ore. 77, Ambrose 13

Filer 56, Ridgevue 38

Lake City 67, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 37

Potlatch 53, Kamiah 24

Rockland 51, Leadore 23

Salmon River 57, Council 27

Wendell 55, Shoshone 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Taylor’s Crossing vs. Idaho Falls, ccd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Borah 61, Eagle 47

Grace 54, Butte, Mont. 52

Highland 53, Pocatello 47

Lake City 67, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 38

Meridian 63, Timberline 57

Potlatch 53, Kamiah 24

Rigby 68, Idaho Falls 57

Rockland 51, Leadore 23

St. Maries 63, Orofino 26

