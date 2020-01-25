Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 51, West Side 40
Baker, Ore. 77, Ambrose 13
Filer 56, Ridgevue 38
Lake City 67, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 37
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 24
Rockland 51, Leadore 23
Salmon River 57, Council 27
Wendell 55, Shoshone 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Taylor’s Crossing vs. Idaho Falls, ccd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Borah 61, Eagle 47
Grace 54, Butte, Mont. 52
Highland 53, Pocatello 47
Lake City 67, Lewis and Clark, Wash. 38
Meridian 63, Timberline 57
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 24
Rigby 68, Idaho Falls 57
Rockland 51, Leadore 23
St. Maries 63, Orofino 26
