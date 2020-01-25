Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 82, Glide 30
Central Christian 59, Gilchrist 37
Crosshill Christian 62, Mannahouse Christian 35
Culver 49, Delphian High School 39
De La Salle 66, Oregon Episcopal 46
Elgin 63, Pine Eagle 57
Four Rivers Community School 69, Burnt River 36
Gaston 48, Portland Christian 41
Grant 61, Franklin 56
Ione/Arlington 63, Condon/Wheeler 56
Jefferson PDX 81, Benson 50
Lakeview 90, Canyonville Christian 38
Lost River 56, Illinois Valley 34
McKay 57, Sprague 33
McKenzie 43, Alsea 40
McNary 61, Bend 50
Mitchell/Spray 61, Dufur 59
Molalla 56, Country Christian 35
Mountain View 56, West Salem 41
Neah-Kah-Nie 52, Faith Bible 44
Nixyaawii 71, Joseph 57
North Lake 30, Hosanna Christian 29
Nyssa 59, Irrigon 48
Paisley 72, Prospect 25
Pilot Rock 78, Weston-McEwen 43
Portland Adventist 59, Horizon Christian Tualatin 42
Powder Valley 94, Griswold 42
Prairie City 51, Jordan Valley 40
Riddle 62, Glendale 33
Riverside 51, Burns 26
Rogue River 76, Bonanza 71
Roosevelt 59, Cleveland 55
Sheridan 76, Colton 61
South Salem 77, Summit 61
Stanfield 67, Heppner 62
Triad School 51, Trinity Lutheran 43
Union 38, Enterprise 21
Vale 54, Umatilla 52, OT
Wallowa 51, Cove 39
Westside Christian 52, Catlin Gabel 50
Wilson 67, Madison 66, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 37, McKenzie 30
Baker 77, Ambrose, Idaho 13
Bend 41, McNary 21
Benson 89, Jefferson PDX 25
Bonanza 53, Rogue River 36
Burns 39, Riverside 22
Catlin Gabel 38, Westside Christian 31
Central Christian 33, Gilchrist 28
Cleveland 55, Roosevelt 43
Cove 52, Wallowa 41
Damascus Christian 49, South Wasco County 35
Dufur 59, Mitchell/Spray 20
Elgin 58, Pine Eagle 37
Faith Bible 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 31
Glide 40, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 20
Grant 42, Franklin 31
Jordan Valley 61, Prairie City 42
Joseph 52, Nixyaawii 28
Lost River 35, Illinois Valley 27
Miramonte, Calif. 74, Oregon City 46
Molalla 69, Country Christian 58
North Douglas 49, Days Creek 42
North Lake 54, Hosanna Christian 31
Nyssa 51, Irrigon 38
Paisley 62, Prospect 28
Pilot Rock 33, Weston-McEwen 32
Portland Adventist 52, Horizon Christian Tualatin 30
Portland Christian 64, Gaston 23
Powder Valley 41, Griswold 29
Riddle 47, Glendale 23
Rogue Valley Adventist 25, Chiloquin 13
South Salem 78, Summit 36
Stanfield 54, Heppner 20
Trinity Lutheran 39, Triad School 35
Union 33, Enterprise 32
Vale 51, Umatilla 37
West Salem 58, Mountain View 30
Wilson 42, Madison 32
