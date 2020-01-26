Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County. The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Best of the Gatti Law Firm was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment. Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019. Best did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras. The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call. The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a golden retriever named Lucy was rescued from Little Deschutes River by a Deschutes County deputy and a bystander. The sheriff’s office says the 5-year-old dog was spotted south of Sunriver near exhaustion and at risk of drowning Friday afternoon. The deputy and bystander were able to pull her from the icy river. She was examined by a veterinarian and reunited with her owners. It’s unclear how she ended up the river.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old woman who was sleeping near an apartment complex garage was run over and has died at a hospital. The Portland Police Bureau says officers were sent to an apartment building at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found Trecell Stinson injured. She told officers she did not have housing and had gone to sleep in front of the garage door of the building. The driver of the car told officers that he pulled forward out of the garage and felt a bump, and called 911 after feeling another bump. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were initially not believed to be life-threatening. Police say she died later at the hospital.