Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities identified Friday the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shooting that also wounded seven people and raised questions about safety in the city’s center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, a resident of a group housing facility, was killed in the shooting Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports Jackson had a reputation among the staff who managed her building as being joyful. A Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman says a 9-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital Friday afternoon while a 55-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man remained in the hospital Saturday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools has agreed to pay nearly half a million dollars to resolve a claim involving a former student who said he was hospitalized after his elementary school released him to the wrong parent in 2010. The Seattle Times reports the former student, then 8 years old, was picked up by his father following an “incident” at the school and “seriously assaulted,” according to the settlement authorization document, which was unanimously approved by the Seattle School Board this week. The document says the father was criminally charged and convicted after the incident. The claim alleged “both physical and physiological symptoms from the incident.”

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man killed his 30-year-old wife at their home near Yakima. Police say officers were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on Daniel Escamilla. Police say officers found Emily Escamilla dead and her husband missing. Police have not said how she was killed. After several hours of searching in a rural area in Kittitas County and making contact by phone with the husband, Selah police say he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — The Department of Justice says a 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Spokane bank. Officials say that Seth Patrick Getty walked into the Spokane Teachers Credit Union on March 12, 2018, and gave a note to a bank teller telling the person he had a gun and demanding money. Court records show that investigators were able to use state vehicle records, security footage, and tips from the community to identify Getty as the bank robber. Getty faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release.