Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and blocked four shots to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pacific 92-59 on Saturday night for its 13th straight victory. Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs also won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation. They are 7-0 in the West Coast Conference and 21-1 overall. Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for Pacific. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Bey returned to the lineup and scored 16 points, McKinley Wright IV had 15 and No. 23 Colorado beat Washington 76-62, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Huskies. Lucas Siewert added 12 points for Colorado, which has won nine of its last 11 games. Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 points for Washington, which lost its third straight.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and had several highlight-reel dunks to lead Southern California to a 75-55 victory over Oregon State. USC never trailed and had balanced scoring with four players in double figures. Tres Tinkle had 17 points to lead Oregon State (12-6, 2-6), which has lost four in a row. USC was in control from the outset, but the Beavers pulled to 46-40 with 12:53 remaining. The Trojans responded with a 14-0 run, culminated by Jonah Mathews’ jumper, and led by 20 points with seven minutes left.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rylan Jones scored 24 points and Mikael Jantunen added 16 off the bench to lead Utah to a 76-64 victory over Washington State. Branden Carlson added 12 points and Timmy Allen chipped in 11 for the Utes. Utah shot 63% from the field to win its 12th straight game in the series with Washington State. Isaac Bonton scored 21 points to lead Washington State. The Cougars shot 46% from the field, but allowed Utah to score 19 points off 13 turnovers.