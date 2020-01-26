Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Coeur d’Alene man pleads guilty to robbing Spokane bank

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — The Department of Justice says a 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Spokane bank. Officials say that Seth Patrick Getty walked into the Spokane Teachers Credit Union on March 12, 2018, and gave a note to a bank teller telling the person he had a gun and demanding money. Court records show that investigators were able to use state vehicle records, security footage, and tips from the community to identify Getty as the bank robber. Getty faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release.

Police in Pendleton, Oregon, to start using body cameras

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras. The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call. The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.

Idaho Medicaid expansion signups pass 60,000

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday. The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements. Coverage started Jan. 1, but enrollment is year-round. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers. But lawmakers in 2019 added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. None have been approved so far.

Lawsuit planned to stop Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two environmental groups have given notice they plan to file a lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming. The groups say it will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection sent a required 60-day notice to sue this week to the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The groups contend the approval of the pipeline project in November violated the Endangered Species Act. They say an 18-mile portion would cut a corridor through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and areas designated as roadless.

Illinois boy dies in Idaho skiing accident

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy from Chatham, Illinois died in a skiing accident at an Idaho resort on Thursday evening. Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that the boy was skiing with his family at Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion, Idaho when he collided with a tree. Several emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were also skiing at the time attempted life-saving medical care, but Warrell said the child died at the scene. His name was not released.

Idaho man sentenced in truck driver assault case

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison in connection with an assault that left a long-haul truck driver badly injured two years ago. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said Thursday that 24-year-old Stormy Ray Adakai of Fort Hall was sentenced to 57 months in prison. Prosecutors said Amos Phillips of Camdenton, Missouri was at a Fort Hall truck stop when Adakai allegedly broke into his cab, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks. Phillips sustained broken bones in his face, a brain hemorrhage and other serious injuries in the attack.