Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Salem lawyer charged with strangling, assaulting woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County. The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Best of the Gatti Law Firm was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment. Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019. Best did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment.

Police in Pendleton, Oregon, to start using body cameras

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras. The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call. The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.

Deputy, bystander rescue golden retriever from icy river

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a golden retriever named Lucy was rescued from Little Deschutes River by a Deschutes County deputy and a bystander. The sheriff’s office says the 5-year-old dog was spotted south of Sunriver near exhaustion and at risk of drowning Friday afternoon. The deputy and bystander were able to pull her from the icy river. She was examined by a veterinarian and reunited with her owners. It’s unclear how she ended up the river.

Woman sleeping near garage run over, dies in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old woman who was sleeping near an apartment complex garage was run over and has died at a hospital. The Portland Police Bureau says officers were sent to an apartment building at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found Trecell Stinson injured. She told officers she did not have housing and had gone to sleep in front of the garage door of the building. The driver of the car told officers that he pulled forward out of the garage and felt a bump, and called 911 after feeling another bump. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were initially not believed to be life-threatening. Police say she died later at the hospital.

Suit: Fred Meyer worker called woman, daughter racist slurs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland woman has filed a lawsuit accusing grocer Fred Meyer of racial discrimination after she said an employee called her racist slurs. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Melita Bullitt said in the lawsuit filed this week that she was shopping with her daughter Oct. 20 when she was unhappy with an employee’s customer service. The suit says when Bullitt asked the employee for her name, the worker called Bullitt and her daughter racist slurs. According to the lawsuit, Bullitt is Native American and her daughter is African American. Bullitt is asking for a jury trial, a $1 nominal fee and legal fees. A Fred Meyer spokesman said the retailer does not tolerate racial discrimination of any kind.

Energy firm withdraws permit application for Oregon pipeline

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a permit from state authorities in Oregon for a controversial natural gas pipeline and an export terminal on the coast. A spokesman for the Jordan Cove Project indicated the firm is not dropping the plan, and instead is awaiting possible federal approval. Two Oregon lawmakers on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of stalling in order to have the Trump administration approve it in an attempt to override all denials from Oregon state agencies. There has been strong opposition by some in Oregon who say the natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline would ruin habitat.

Police in ‘substantial compliance’ with required reforms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday said they’ve found the Portland Police Bureau in substantial compliance with 190 reforms required as part of a city settlement adopted six years ago. The settlement came after a federal investigation determined officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that now that a community oversight group is staffed and has met regularly for over a year, the Justice Department said the city meets the settlement’s accountability requirements. The bureau also has instituted needed changes to its use of force policies, crisis intervention tactics and and other reforms, the Justice Department said. The city must remain in compliance for one year before the settlement agreement ends.

Lawrence Spence sworn in as new state representative

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Akasha Lawrence Spence has been sworn as the newest member of the Oregon House of Representatives. A Democrat from District 36, she now represents much of Portland’s west side in the House. The Multnomah County Commission chose her to replace former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, who resigned late last year to run for Secretary of State.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that county commissioners picked Lawrence Spence in part because she agreed not to run for the seat, which is being heavily contested in the May Democratic primary and will be decided in November. She was sworn in Friday. The legislative session begins Feb. 3