Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE SHOOTING VICTIM

Authorities ID woman killed in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities identified Friday the woman who was killed in a downtown Seattle shooting that also wounded seven people and raised questions about safety in the city’s center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, a resident of a group housing facility, was killed in the shooting Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports Jackson had a reputation among the staff who managed her building as being joyful. A Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman says a 9-year-old boy who was shot was released from the hospital Friday afternoon while a 55-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man remained in the hospital Saturday.

SEATTLE SCHOOLS SETTLEMENT

Seattle Schools to pay $475K to kid released to wrong parent

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools has agreed to pay nearly half a million dollars to resolve a claim involving a former student who said he was hospitalized after his elementary school released him to the wrong parent in 2010. The Seattle Times reports the former student, then 8 years old, was picked up by his father following an “incident” at the school and “seriously assaulted,” according to the settlement authorization document, which was unanimously approved by the Seattle School Board this week. The document says the father was criminally charged and convicted after the incident. The claim alleged “both physical and physiological symptoms from the incident.”

MURDER SUICIDE

Police: Husband kills wife, self near Yakima

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man killed his 30-year-old wife at their home near Yakima. Police say officers were called to the couple’s home around 1:20 a.m. Friday for a welfare check on Daniel Escamilla. Police say officers found Emily Escamilla dead and her husband missing. Police have not said how she was killed. After several hours of searching in a rural area in Kittitas County and making contact by phone with the husband, Selah police say he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BC-ID-BANK ROBBERY PLEA

Coeur d’Alene man pleads guilty to robbing Spokane bank

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — The Department of Justice says a 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Spokane bank. Officials say that Seth Patrick Getty walked into the Spokane Teachers Credit Union on March 12, 2018, and gave a note to a bank teller telling the person he had a gun and demanding money. Court records show that investigators were able to use state vehicle records, security footage, and tips from the community to identify Getty as the bank robber. Getty faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release.

GUARDIANSHIP FRAUD

Port Ludlow man who ran guardianship firm stole from clients

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Kitsap County man who was supposed to be handling money for disabled and elderly clients has instead admitted to stealing it. Wayne Jerome Houston, of Port Ludlow, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Friday to fraud. The 61-year-old operated the guardianship firm Cross Point Services, but stole as much as $280,000 from two dozen clients between 2010 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said he stole on at least 240 occasions. Houston had access to his clients’ bank accounts so he could pay their expenses. Some of the stolen money consisted of Social Security payments.

BODY CAMERAS-PENDLETON

Police in Pendleton, Oregon, to start using body cameras

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them. The East Oregonian reported this week that Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers have been equipped with body cameras. The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call. The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in Northeast Oregon.

DRUG DEALER SENTENCE

Wanted man who rammed patrol car gets 17 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday told Shane J. Pariseau that he is running out of chances after he escaped a high-speed police in 2018 only to be located days later in a Spokane hotel room with what one prosecutor described as a “mountain” of drugs. The Spokesman-Review reports that 40-year-old Pariseau was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison. The new sentence follows a 15-year federal sentence from a 2005 conviction for selling a pound of methamphetamine to undercover officers in Spokane. Defense attorney Virginia Rockwood says her client accepted responsibility for his actions and that he’s had lifelong addiction.

OCEAN ACIDIFICATION-CRABS

Crab larvae suffering shell damage from ocean acidification

SEATTLE (AP) — New research shows ocean acidification is damaging the shells of young Dungeness crab in the Northwest, an impact that scientists did not expect until much later this century. The Seattle Times reports a study released this week in the journal Science of the Total Environment is based on a 2016 survey of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia coastal waters that examined larval Dungeness. The findings add to the concerns about the future of the Dungeness as atmospheric carbon dioxide — on the rise due to fossil-fuel combustion — is absorbed by the Pacific Ocean and increases acidification.“ The study was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

BELLINGHAM TODDLER-HOMICIDE

Bellingham toddler’s death officially ruled a homicide

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The late-November death of a Bellingham toddler has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Bellingham Herald reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office also said Wednesday that 3-year-old Hazel Homan’s cause of death Nov. 30 was blunt force injury to the head. The medical examiner’s office had previously not released a cause or manner pending an investigation. Whatcom County Superior Court records say Hazel suffered a repeated pattern of abuse in the last six months of her life at the hands of 27-year-old Kamee Dixon. Dixon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on $1 million bail.

FAMILY KILLED-BANDIDOS

Police: Bandidos involved in Seabeck quadruple murder

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it believes members and associates of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in murders of four members of a Seebeck-area family. The Kitsap Sun reports in January 2017, 37-year-old Christale Careaga and 16-year-olds Jonathon Higgins and Hunter Schaap were shot in their home, which was set on fire. Two days later, 43-year-old Johnny Careaga was found shot and burned in a truck on a rural tree farm. Investigators said previously and on Thursday that a “known associate” of the club, Danie Kelly Jr., remains a person of interest in the murders.