Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access. The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states. A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and then sexually assaulted children when they met with him in person. Authorities say Lafayette Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted on Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and sodomy for attacks on two children aged 12 and 14. Authorities had been investigating Castillo for several months and believe there are other young victims. He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if Castillo had an attorney.

TALENT, Ore. (AP) — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home. Police in Talent, Oregon, say the woman and her boyfriend taught the two teens how to use a bong and later the mother sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the two kids. The Daily Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they used, which was found in the home. Lindsey Ann Monda and her boyfriend, Jason Michael Dunn, have been released from jail after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two had obtained an attorney.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County. The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Best of the Gatti Law Firm was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment. Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019. Best did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment.