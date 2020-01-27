Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games, and the Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-129 on a night marked by grief over the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant. CJ McCollum returned after a three-game absence because of an ankle injury and added 28 points for the Blazers. Domantas Sabonis, whose father Arvydas played for Portland, had 27 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series. The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half. Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around. Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4).

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 12 Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers for a 96-75 win over the Bruins on Sunday. The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0. Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field. Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and blocked four shots to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pacific 92-59 on Saturday night for its 13th straight victory. Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs also won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation. They are 7-0 in the West Coast Conference and 21-1 overall. Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for Pacific. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.