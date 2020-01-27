Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 1:50 p.m.

MISSING KIDS-MOM FOUND

BOISE — Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii along with her new husband, but there’s still no sign of the children in the cross-country investigation that includes several mysterious deaths. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 910 words.

BOND ELECTIONS-RESTRICTIONS

BOISE — Bond elections that fail won’t be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under proposed legislation approved Monday by a House committee. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 420 words.

PUBLIC LAND ACCESS

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access. U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials said they want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have limited or no access. SENT: 300 words.

ALSO:

HEALTH AND WELFARE-BUDGET: Idaho Health and Welfare seeks $3.7 billion overall budget